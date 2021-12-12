Warriors Plan for Curry to Set 3-Point Record in The Garden: Report

The Golden State Warriors could be setting it up for Steph Curry to make history on basketball’s biggest stage.

Curry has been inching closer to the record for career three-pointers, entering Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers just nine triples short of Ray Allen’s record of 2,973 all-time. While a strong shooting night could give Curry the record on Saturday, he will likely be looking to break it in one of two games in the coming week. The Warriors play back-to-back games this week, traveling to Indiana to take on the Pacers on Monday before heading to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

One insider believes that the team could be planning ahead to give Curry a bigger spotlight to take down the record.

Curry’s Shot at History

If Curry makes fewer than 10 three-pointers against the Sixers, his next chance to take down the record may not come until Tuesday. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Warriors may give Curry a day off on Monday, meaning he would likely set the record in the league’s most famed arena.

"We're all witnesses to what Steph Curry has done in his career and the way that he's changed the game. He's a once-in-a-lifetime basketball player." LeBron reflected on Steph's career as he nears Ray Allen's 3-point recordhttps://t.co/BTrd1YnKaR pic.twitter.com/gGYEXhUwEC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 11, 2021

There could be more than just theatrics at play for the Warriors, as head coach Steve Kerr has come under fire for his management of Curry’s minutes. The 33-year-old has been having an MVP-caliber season so far, but not many chances for rest. Marcus Thompson of The Athletic took issue with Kerr this week for having Curry play both nights of another back-to-back set.

“The Warriors missed an opportunity to rest Steph Curry vs. Spurs and the fatigue was obvious,” Thompson wrote. “He’s played 22 of 23 games, which is on pace to play about 78. But he’s 33, always working again complex defenses and physicality. And he hasn’t played 70 games in a season since 2016-17.”