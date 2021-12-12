Warriors Plan for Curry to Set 3-Point Record in The Garden: Report

Steph Curry

Getty Steph Curry reacts to a play against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Golden State Warriors could be setting it up for Steph Curry to make history on basketball’s biggest stage.

Curry has been inching closer to the record for career three-pointers, entering Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers just nine triples short of Ray Allen’s record of 2,973 all-time. While a strong shooting night could give Curry the record on Saturday, he will likely be looking to break it in one of two games in the coming week. The Warriors play back-to-back games this week, traveling to Indiana to take on the Pacers on Monday before heading to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

One insider believes that the team could be planning ahead to give Curry a bigger spotlight to take down the record.

Curry’s Shot at History

If Curry makes fewer than 10 three-pointers against the Sixers, his next chance to take down the record may not come until Tuesday. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Warriors may give Curry a day off on Monday, meaning he would likely set the record in the league’s most famed arena.

“The Warriors play back-to-back games this week, traveling to Indiana to take on the Pacers on Monday before heading to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks on Tuesday,” Stein tweeted.

There could be more than just theatrics at play for the Warriors, as head coach Steve Kerr has come under fire for his management of Curry’s minutes. The 33-year-old has been having an MVP-caliber season so far, but not many chances for rest. Marcus Thompson of The Athletic took issue with Kerr this week for having Curry play both nights of another back-to-back set.

“The Warriors missed an opportunity to rest Steph Curry vs. Spurs and the fatigue was obvious,” Thompson wrote. “He’s played 22 of 23 games, which is on pace to play about 78. But he’s 33, always working again complex defenses and physicality. And he hasn’t played 70 games in a season since 2016-17.”

Curry Nears History

Whether he sets the record on Saturday or at some other point during the week, Curry has already cemented his status as the greatest shooter of all time for many. Even Allen had to admit that Curry is without peers.

“He’s on his own level, one he made for himself,” Allen said, via NBA.com. “He’s done such a great job. And he has such great character as a person, and you root for people like that. He’s getting everything he deserves.”

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers was also full of praise for Curry ahead of the team’s meeting on Saturday, calling him a game-changing kind of player.

“What he’s doing is revolutionary. Only the greats can do that, leave their mark like that,” Rivers said, via NBA.com. “Actually, the great-greats. They change the game.”

If Curry does manage to take down the record on Saturday, it could also be a special occasion for his famous family. Younger brother Seth Curry plays for the Sixers, and shared some praise for what Steph has been able to accomplish.

“He knows everybody’s trying to come up with ways to stop him, so that’s the special part in what he’s doing right now,” the younger Curry said, via NBA.com.

