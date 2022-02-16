Warrior Steph Curry Jokes About 3-Year-Old Son’s Stubborn Basketball Habit

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has inspired a generation of basketball players to extend their range and shoot more freely, but still has some work to do to get his youngest family member to follow his example.

Curry opened up this week about the stubborn streak from his 3-year-old son, Cannon, who has picked up his dad’s love of basketball but still struggles with becoming “coachable.” Steph Curry explained that his son isn’t quite ready to take dad’s pointers on how to fine-tune his shot, instead insisting on doing things his own way.

Curry’s Coaching Troubles

Speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Grant Liffman on the Dubs Talk podcast, Curry revealed that Cannon isn’t ready to take shooting advice from his dad.

“My family knows, we have great boundaries,” Curry said. “I appreciate the support and encouragement and all that, and there’s a lot of that over the course of my career, especially these last two and a half months. But they know not to really go into the mechanics, the X’s and O’s and whatnot.

“Only if I’m shooting in Canon’s room. He’s got a hoop on his wall, and he’s been testing his range a little bit. And I try to give him some pointers on how to shoot, but he won’t listen. And he’ll tell me, ‘No, this is how I’m doing it.’ We got to work on those boundaries at home for sure.”

While Steph hasn’t found a way to get through some coaching advice to his son, the Warriors star is still a very involved dad. His wife, Ayesha, and three kids have become mainstays of Warriors home games and even made some appearances postgame press conferences.

Steph Curry now has 175 consecutive games with a made 3 pointer 💦pic.twitter.com/AUW7rHX4jH — Steph Curry Nation (@StephNationCP) February 10, 2022

In an interview with Parents magazine in 2016, Ayesha gave Steph some credit for his hands-on parenting style.

“The thing I love about him is that he’s not too cool for school,” she shared. “He’ll get down on the floor and play with the girls. He’ll put on dress-up clothes if he has to, and he’s very patient, which is something I’m not. We balance each other out.”

Curry Speaks About his Influence on Basketball

Even if Curry’s 3-year-old son is reluctant to take his shooting advice, plenty of other basketball players have followed in his footsteps and tried to extend their shooting range — to the point that many have criticized Curry for “ruining” the sport by encouraging a generation of bad shooters.

Curry doesn’t agree with the assessment. In an interview with Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Warriors star said he’s tired of people raising that argument instead of recognizing all the hard work he put in to become such a good shooter himself.