Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is working to help a new team.

Curry said this week that he is on “team democracy” while speaking out in support of the Freedom to Vote Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal that appears to need some help passing the U.S. Senate. The Warriors guard has become increasingly involved in social advocacy, and is now putting his star power behind an effort to end voter suppression.

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Curry Speaks Out

In a video shared by the organization RepresentUS, Curry discussed efforts to enact new legislation that would make it more difficult to vote and called on people to support federal efforts to protect voting rights.





Play



Video Video related to warriors’ steph curry shares strong thoughts in support of voting rights 2021-12-10T19:38:14-05:00

“After a huge turnout in the 2020 election, 19 states enacted 33 different laws to make it harder for their citizens to vote,” Curry said, via Reuters. “We need everyone to call their senators and tell them you want to see the Freedom to Vote Act passed, so we all can make our voices heard.”

As Reuters noted, the legislation Curry is trying to help pass seems to face a tough road ahead. The legislation needs 60 votes in the U.S. Senate to overcome the filibuster, making it unlikely to pass.

“We’ve got some work to do,” Curry said.

RepresenUS CEO Josh Silver praised Curry for helping the late push to get the legislation passed.

“Steph Curry gets it. The NBA community gets it. And this video will help millions of Americans get it,” Silver said in a statement, via The Hill. “With the clock running out, we’ve got one last shot to pass this historic bill. The Freedom to Vote Act is a slam dunk for democracy, and senators must do what it takes to pass it.”

Curry’s Social Advocacy

Curry has spoken up in support of voting in the past, including just before the 2020 presidential election. He and wife Ayesha Curry released a video in August of that year endorsing Joe Biden, then put out another just before Election Day calling on people to show up to the polls — and to stay safe while they’re doing it.

Vote for Joe. Your future is depending on it. pic.twitter.com/q7P8vRBJr6 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 3, 2020

At the time, Curry also referred to voter suppression efforts, telling voters not to feel afraid.

“We need your vote like never before,” Curry said. “But you know what we need even more? We need you to be careful, to be safe, to protect yourselves and your families. Wear a mask.

“So listen up — vote! Vote now. Don’t be scared, because that’s what they want. They want you so scared you stay home so your voice won’t count (and) your voice won’t be heard.”

Curry is not the only member of the Warriors to push for voting rights. As Bleacher Report noted, Draymond Green took part last year in the “More Than a Vote” initiative, an initiative led by Black athletes and artists to speak out against voter suppression.

“Our lives are at stake right now,” Green said. “Voting is very important for us as Americans, and voting is very important for us as a Black community with what we face every day.”

READ NEXT: Steph Curry Gets Honest About His Long-Term Future With the Warriors