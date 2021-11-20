Warriors’ Andre Iguodala Offers Passionate Defense of Ben Simmons

Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala is standing by Ben Simmons.

The estranged Philadelphia 76ers star has been caught up in some very public drama, with accusations that the team has been pushing him back to play and ignoring concerns about his mental health. Iguodala has offered a public defense of Simmons, saying that the NBA can sometimes be dehumanizing to even its highest-paid stars.

Iguodala Defends Simmons

The drama surrounding Simmons reached a new level last week when the All-Star’s agent, Rich Paul, said the Sixers had no desire to help him address his mental health issues and in fact were making them worse.

“I truly believe the fines, the targeting, the negative publicity shined on the issue — that’s very unnecessary and has furthered the mental health issues for Ben,” Paul told The Athletic’s Shams Charania. “Either you help Ben, or come out and say he’s lying. Which one is it?”

Charania’s colleague, Sam Amick of The Athletic, noted this week that some have taken a rather harsh and uncompromising stance toward Simmons. Amick noted that one commenter said, “Millionaire doesn’t want to fulfill his contractual obligations… cry me a river,” which led him to recall a discussion with a more sympathetic Iguodala on the issue.

Iguodala said that teams can be too demanding of players and at times forget their humanity, especially when that player has a contract with $147 million remaining.

“I mean, you can’t speak on anybody’s mental health,” Iguodala said. “(It) just is what it is. … But there’s just too much money (involved). And the more money you make, the more (they) take away from us being humans.”

The Philadelphia 76ers have fined Ben Simmons for failing to travel on their six-game road trip, sources say. Details: pic.twitter.com/PEStgby08j — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2021

Iguodala likely has a deeper appreciation of the issue. Aside from being an 18-year NBA veteran who has grown to understand the issues facing players, he also serves on the National Basketball Players Association’s executive committee, playing an official role in protecting the interests and health of the league’s players.

Warriors Stand Behind Sixers Star

Iguodala is not the first member of the Warriors to publicly stand behind Simmons amid the ongoing tension with the Sixers. Back in the summer, when Simmons was estranged from the team and reportedly seeking a trade, he took to Instagram to share mixed emotions on his birthday. Simmons noted that he had been through some ups and downs, but was trying to stay positive.

“Reflecting back I’ve experienced some amazing highs and with that, some of the lowest lows,” he wrote. “Life’s a journey.. I’ll always remain relentless and remain human through it all. Here’s to my 25 year #Relentlesspursuit (emoji) doing what I love on my bday I’m blessed (emoji).”

Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green commented on the post, giving some public support to Simmons and advising him not to listen to those criticizing him.