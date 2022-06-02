Warriors Vet Hopeful for NBA Finals Return Amid Retirement Rumors

Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala is hopeful that he can return to the court for the NBA Finals after missing weeks with a neck injury. If he does, it could be the final act of an 18-year NBA career.

Iguodala, along with fellow veterans Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II, has been rehabbing from injury and could be on track to play in the NBA Finals. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that all three are trending in the right direction.

“All three will be questionable, all three took part in our brief scrimmage today, and we’ll see how they turn up tomorrow,” he said, via SI.com. “But it was a good sign that all three were able to have contact today.”

Iguodala Hopes for Return

Speaking to reporters at NBA Finals media day on Wednesday, Iguodala said he hopes to be able to return and bring a strong end to the season that has otherwise been filled with disappointment. Iguodala missed a total of 51 regular-season games this season with a variety of injuries, appearing in only three playoff games during the opening round against the Denver Nuggets, where he logged 41 minutes and scored a total of four points.

“You know, just trying to finish the season walking on two feet,” Iguodala said. “If I do that, it’s a successful season. You go back to my goals coming back, it’s similar to my sentiments when I first signed with the team in 2013. It was the same thing — get us back to where we’re supposed to be.”

Iguodala said he considered it a “huge accomplishment” that the Warriors returned to the NBA Finals, and said he found other ways to contribute when he couldn’t take the court. Kerr has praised Iguodala for serving as something of an assistant coach, especially for his younger teammates.

“Just understanding that you can have an impact in a myriad of different ways, just being ready in any way that I’ve been asked,” Iguodala said on June 1. “If it’s on the court, and hopefully it is, I just got to be ready and keep open for it, being optimistic with everything that’s going on with the body.”

Hinting at Retirement

Iguodala has already hinted that this could be his final season in the NBA. Speaking to the San Francisco Chronicle’s Ron Kroichick back in April, Iguodala spoke about the frustrating season but seemed to find some solace in the team’s run and the unique role he had been able to play.

“I haven’t been out there as much as I’d like,” Iguodala said, “but sometimes even if things don’t work out to a T, you still know your presence is being felt and you’re getting the job done. I feel like that. …

“It’s shaping up to be a special way to go out, whether it’s this year or next year or whenever.”

"He is trending toward being a game-time decision for Game 1." NBA Insider @ShamsCharania provides an injury update on Warriors guard Gary Payton II, plus veterans' Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala. pic.twitter.com/P7TgFI48p0 — Stadium (@Stadium) May 31, 2022

It remains unclear exactly when Iguodala could return for the NBA Finals, but The Athletic’s Shams Charania said there is hope that he might be able to take the court for Game 1 on Thursday.

