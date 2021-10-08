Warrior Andre Iguodala Got the Night off for a Hilarious Reason

Over the course of the NBA season, a highly utilized player will get a game off now and then for “load management.” One Golden State Warriors veteran has a slightly different excuse for earning himself a night out of the lineup.

This offseason, the Warriors brought back Andre Iguodala to reunite with friend Steph Curry and give a boost to their second unit. While he brings some veteran leadership to a team with a new infusion of youth, Iguodala also apparently has some limitations due to his relatively advanced age.

Iguodala Hits the Bench

In the second preseason game for the Warriors, Iguodala was out of the lineup and watching his teammates as they took down the Denver Nuggets 118-116. Asked why the 37-year-old was not playing for the team, head coach Steve Kerr had a blunt answer.

“He’s just old,” Kerr replied, via Jason Dumas.

It’s likely that Iguodala sees much more of the floor during the regular season. As Kendra Andrews of NBC Sports Bay Area noted, the former NBA Finals MVP is expected to play an important role in Golden State’s lineup this season. Andrew noted that Kerr has already singled out Iguodala for his strong play on the court.

“Andre was just really brilliant in the scrimmage,” Kerr said earlier in the week. “It’s so great to have him back for so many reasons, but he really stood out.”

Andrews added that Iguodala can help move along the team’s young players, lottery picks Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody along with second-year center James Wiseman.

“One of the many reasons it’s good to have Iguodala back is his IQ,” Andrews wrote. “His ability to read defenses and act as a point guard or floor general is exactly what the Warriors need in a veteran player.

“If Iguodala’s body can take the load, having him as a key part of the rotation will beef up the Warriors’ depth immensely.”