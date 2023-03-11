Warriors Receive 4-Man Injury Report Ahead of Game vs. Bucks, Giannis Also Listed

The Golden State Warriors have been fighting to stay above the .500 mark all season long, and just when it feels as though they are about to break through, they falter in a big way. This time around, it came in the form of a road trip, as they have been abysmal away from home all year.

And to make matters worse, they will be looking to snap their three-game losing streak against the team with the best record in the NBA – the Milwaukee Bucks. Plus, they’re going to be dealing with some injuries, but the Bucks will as well.

“Jonathan Kuminga is out against the Bucks tomorrow night after that right ankle sprain in warmups yesterday. Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson are probable. Andrew Wiggins remains out. Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable for Milwaukee,” tweeted Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Kuminga suffered a freak ankle injury during Golden State’s warm-ups ahead of their recent game against the Memphis Grizzlies. “Steve Kerr told reporters in Memphis that Jonathan Kuminga is out tonight because of a rolled ankle in warmups,” Slater reported in a tweet. “He was already listed on injury report after tweaking his ankle in OKC.”

Meanwhile, Wiggins remains away from the team due to personal reasons and will be out indefinitely. As for Iguodala and Thompson, it is unknown as to whether or not they will play against Milwaukee, but them being listed as probably is likely a good sign.

As for Antetokounmpo, if he ends up missing the game, it would certainly make life easier for the Warriors. However, the Bucks are still a deep team and have proven capable of winning without Antetokounmpo when necessary this season.

Stephen Curry Puts Warriors on Notice

After the Warriors’ recent loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Stephen Curry put his squad on notice, urging them to treat each contest like a playoff game, as they cannot afford to relax now.

“The fact that we are not in a safe enough spot to do that,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “You just got to look at the standings and keep it real. We have some tough opponents coming up, so [it’s] just a matter of, what we did on the road while me and Wiggs and GP [Gary Payton II] are out. I mean, they won five games in a row. Because you can rally around being short-handed, and the guys played amazing. When we come back on the road, those same principles apply because it’s way harder to do it away from Chase [Center], and we obviously haven’t shown that we can do that. And like I said, we’re not in a safe spot in terms of the standings or where we’re at, or just the vibe around how we’re playing. So, we got to keep repeating that until you’re blue in the face until you actually do it.”

Klay Thompson Remains Confident in Warriors

In other news, after another one of the Warriors’ recent losses, which came against the Los Angeles Lakers, Thompson stressed that he’s still confident in his team heading into the postseason.

“Our confidence is very high. I think I’ve stated this before, I’m never going to doubt this group or this franchise,” Thompson said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “We still have a lot of basketball left and we can put ourselves in a great position to finish the year the way we want to.”