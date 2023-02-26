Warriors Receive Brutal Injury Report On Top of Steph Curry Absence

Coming out of the All-Star break, the Golden State Warriors needed to get off to a nice start. They have hovered around the .500 mark for the entire season, and if they wanted to make a serious playoff push, surging out of the break would have made a big difference.

While the Warriors dropped their first game out of the break to the Los Angeles Lakers, they bounced back with a win over the Houston Rockets. However, heading into their next contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves, they received a brutal injury report.

“Andrew Wiggins remains away from the Warriors and has been ruled out for a fourth straight game tomorrow (against the Timberwolves). Family matter. Draymond Green is questionable with that knee contusion,” tweeted Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Add in the fact that Stephen Curry is already out, and this will leave the Warriors very short-handed against a Timberwolves team fighting hard to land a playoff spot. It’s definitely not an ideal situation for the Warriors, who will undoubtedly depend on Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson to carry the offense.

Wiggins missed the Warriors’ last game before the All-Star break, and he wasn’t active for their games against the Lakers or Rockets. Now, both he and Green will join Curry on the injury report heading into their game against the Timberwolves.

Golden State is currently 30-30 and looking to fend off multiple squads in the Western Conference for a playoff spot. They are simultaneously 2.5 games out of fourth place and two games out of 13th place.

Steve Kerr Stresses Importance of Klay Thompson

As noted, Golden State will need to lean on Thompson moving forward. This is his first full season since his two season-ending injuries, and when his number has been called, he has answered in a big way. The latest example of this was his 42-point performance against the Rockets.

According to Thompson, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr used Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan as an example of how Thompson needs to evolve with age.

“Steve was just telling me about how my game needs to evolve as I get older,” Thompson said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “He used Michael Jordan as an example, how when he got into his 30s he became an incredible low post player. Not saying I’m Mike, but I’m saying I can evolve in other areas.”

Jordan Poole Sounds Off on Stephen Curry

Just as Thompson needs to step his game up, Poole does as well. During a recent interview with Mark Medina of NBA.com, Poole discussed the challenges of filling in for Curry.

“He’s one of the greatest basketball players to play our game,” Poole said. “So, coverages and game plans are different when he’s on the court. It’s awesome to be out there with him and see what it’s like to play off of him, learn and ask him questions. But it’s also a really fun challenge to play without him and try to lead a team at the highest level. I embrace everything. All the obstacles and challenges are really exciting and fun. I just enjoy playing the game and being able to make an impact on the game and try to win.”