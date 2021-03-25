Warriors Interested in 3x NBA Champion

The Golden State Warriors have been somewhat quiet ahead of the fastly approaching NBA trade deadline. However, it seems like just recently the team is looking to make some moves. Ahead of the trade deadline on Thursday, the Warriors are desperately looking for assistance with their shooting amidst the absence of All-Star Klay Thomspon. One player that the team is keeping a close eye on is veteran Danny Green.

Warriors Trying for Danny Green

With the Philadelphia 76ers’ major interest in Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry, Danny Green seems to be the subject of trade rumors being that his contract is set to expire soon. The 76ers acquired Green during the offseason from the Oklahoma City Thunders for Al Horford. Green was on the reigning championship team of the Los Angeles Lakers last season before he was sent to OKC for Dennis Schroder.

Per Marc Stein of the NY Times, it’s reported that the Warriors have shown interest in obtaining the Philadelphia swingman.

The Warriors have emerged as a possible trade destination for Philadelphia's Danny Green, league sources say. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 25, 2021

This deal would prove to be extremely helpful for the team being that they are in dire need of shooters with Thompson out with an Achilles injury and Steph Curry being out just recently due to a tailbone injury. The Warriors are playing it safe keeping Curry out because risking a further injury from their All-Star could hurt their chances of making it to the postseason.

Andrew Wiggins has helped out tremendously on the offensive side and even has made major progress defensively. The team also acquired Kelly Oubre Jr. during the offseason to help with shooting, however, he has not proven himself to the organization quite yet with trade rumors concerning the 25-year-old circulating on and off this season. The Warriors could definitely use a more seasoned player to help guard and shoot at a high level.

Green, being a three-time NBA champion, could provide the team with another shooting threat. The Warriors are currently in ninth place in the Western Conference, sitting at 14th place in the NBA for three-point shooting. This isn’t that great being that they have a skilled shooter like Curry on the roster, who shoots at 41% behind the arc.

A Potential Deal

With Oubre Jr. in somewhat of a shooting slump, Green could be included in a trade to replace the Warriors’ new guard. Oubre’s contract is approaching its expiration and the Warriors’ are heavily pursuing a trade involving him.

Although this trade wouldn’t make as much sense on the 76ers end, his contract is indeed expiring. Potentially, Philadelphia could acquire something very valuable to them, but Green is a decent all-around player. As of now, Green is shooting at 39 percent from the three. What’s great about this is that other teams have to acknowledge the likelihood of him making the shot due to the need to guard others around him.

The 76ers are holding the number one spot in the Eastern Conference. They might be more likely to include Green in a deal to acquire someone with a very high value versus sending him somewhere for a draft stock, which is probably what would happen if they pursued a deal with the Warriors.

READ NEXT: Warriors’ Starter Pokes Holes At LeBron James’ GOAT Argument