Warriors Interested in 4x All-Star Free Agent: Report

It’s seeming less and less likely that the Golden State Warriors will be making that much-talked about blockbuster trade to acquire one of the likes of Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard. With NBA Summer League action having wrapped up last week and training camp on the horizon, the Dubs roster is coming into form and there may be few, if any more moves.

That doesn’t mean the Warriors aren’t keeping their options open though and according to multiple reports, they have their eye on one particular big man.

Veteran Paul Millsap is still out there in free agency. Have heard both Golden State and Brooklyn are interested, per source. — Mike Singer (@msinger) August 20, 2021

“Veteran Paul Millsap is still out there in free agency,” Denver Post Nuggets reporter Mike Singer tweeted. “Have heard both Golden State and Brooklyn are interested, per source.”

It was reported in June that Millsap could be a target for Golden State, as well as Otto Porter Jr., who eventually agreed to a deal with the team in early August.

Millsap Would Be Second Player Over 35 Years Old Added This Summer

Despite having put together a great NBA career, Millsap is certainly no spring chicken in basketball years. The four-time All-Star will be 36 in February and is coming off of a season with the Nuggets where he played just 56 games, including 36 starts.

Many of Millsap’s numbers were the lowest or worst he’s produced since coming into the league 15 years ago. His nine points per game were his lowest since the 2007-2008 season, as here his 20.8 minutes per contest, and his 4.7 rebounds were a career-low.

If Millsap were to join the Warriors, he wouldn’t be expected to play starter’s minutes, and certainly wouldn’t be expected to be posting his career averages of 13.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Millsap was with the Utah Jazz for his first seven seasons and then made the Eastern Conference All-Star team in all four years he spent with the Atlanta Hawks.

While the Warriors mostly have a decent mix of youngsters and veterans, it could possibly be concerning that if Millsap were to join, then two of the team’s biggest offseason pickups would be over 35, as 37-year-old Andre Iguodala returned to the organization this summer. Earlier this month, the team signed stretch-four Nemanja Bjelica to a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum, and not only is Bjelica a similar-type player to Millsap, but he is a few years younger at 33.

Warriors GM Says Team May Enter Season With 14 Players

Although the Warriors have expressed interest in Millsap to fill the 15th and final roster spot going into the season, general manager Bob Myers has noted that the group may stand pat.

“I don’t think we use [the taxpayer midlevel exception.] I think we tried, we put it out there for some players we thought were difference-makers. But it’s not wise, and I would almost protect (Warriors Owner Joe Lacob) from himself if he said go spend it on anyone. It does cost us about $25 million to spend the $5 million, which again I laugh, I know listeners or fans don’t care about that part, but we have to,” Myers said on Bay Area radio show Damon, Ratto and Kolsky. “We have to be smart about it, we’ve got it in a buyout, I do think every year there’s players that are bought out, if you need to spend a little more money in that market, we have it for that. But at this point Damon, I don’t foresee us using it as it looks right now.”

CBS Sports NBA reporter Sam Quinn said Sunday that even though Golden State is currently over their roster limit, things could be worked around to bring in Millsap.

“The Warriors have three players with non-guaranteed contracts in Mychal Mulder, Damion Lee and Gary Payton II,” Quinn wrote. “The question for both teams in pursuit of Millsap is what sort of role they could offer him. Draymond Green will play plenty of minutes in Golden State’s front-court, and developing James Wiseman will be a priority. That would leave Millsap to compete with Nemanja Bjelica and Kevon Looney for minutes behind them, but his defensive versatility and ability to play either power forward or center could give him the inside track on a more prominent bench role.”

