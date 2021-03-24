Warriors’ Starter Pokes Holes At LeBron James’ GOAT Argument

The GOAT debate in the NBA community never gets old. The names that stick out are Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant. Some compare Jordan’s amount of rings and ability to score to Jame’s all-around play and Bryant’s mastery of two-way playing. In an appearance on a podcast, the Golden State Warriors’ new addition Kelly Oubre Jr. gives his take on the whole GOAT debate, slightly throwing shade at superstar LeBron James.

Kelly Oubre Jr. Reveals His Thoughts

In an interview on The Complex Sports Podcast, Oubre Jr. went into detail about why believes that no players from this generation of basketball deserve to be mentioned in the GOAT conversation. His opinion, however, is not something that LeBron or his fans would take very lightly.

“This game today is a little bit more soft. To call anybody a GOAT is disrespectful to… the hard-earned award Mike and Kobe have won.”

Oubre Jr. voiced his opinion that today’s era of basketball is quite soft compared to earlier decades of basketball. This statement will most likely be received with a great amount of criticism, especially from LeBron fans. James is considered the GOAT by quite a lot of people due to his all-around skill set. Oubre Jr’s comments here could be considered as slander to LeBron’s name.

Others may consider Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant to be the best players of all time, however, the argument still arises that it is “King James” himself. Nonetheless, it appears that Oubre Jr. does not agree with this notion at all, as he continued further.

Oubre Tells Who He Thinks is the GOAT

Although Oubre Jr. does make a point of the league becoming less rigorous, rejecting star players like LeBron because they play in the modern era of the NBA from the GOAT debate might be a little over the top. Despite his comments about the league now, the 25-year-old revealed who he thinks is the GOAT of the NBA and why.

“Mike is obviously the GOAT, because of the simple fact that he just wouldn’t deny whenever be denied. He played through a lot of injuries; he played through a lot of things people don’t even know about and he got his championship rings in the shortest amount of time with the best winning percentage of going into the finals and taking over games, taking over a whole era.”

Finally overcoming his slow start to the season on his new team, Oubre Jr. is proving that he was a great pick up for the team. After leading in scoring in the Warriors’ loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, Oubre Jr. is currently averaging 15.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the season, slowly growing into a third option on the team behind All-Star Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins.

Oubre Jr. was in hot water near the beginning of the season when he experienced an extremely slow start to the season shooting at a little over 20 percent in the first month of play. Trade rumors began to arise concerning the forward but later decimated. Now with the trade deadline fastly approaching, Oubre Jr.’s time in the Bay Area could be cut short.

