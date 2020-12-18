Warriors’ Kelly Oubre Jr. Jokes About What Steve Kerr Stole From Jordan

Golden State Warriors’ Kelly Oubre Jr. is an upcoming figure in the NBA when it comes to notable quotes at press conferences. He is making his mark at the Warriors’ podium and fans are going to be looking forward to what else he’ll have to say this upcoming season.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr appears to be calm and collected on the sideline until he gets fired up. In a recent press conference, Oubre Jr. gives us an interesting fact that most might not know about Kerr.

Kerr Stole S—t Talk From Michael Jordan

In a press conference Thursday morning, Oubre Jr. gave us another interesting insight into the team when asked about the humor on the Warriors’ squad and staff per the Warriors’ SoundCloud.

“Yeah, of course. I don’t think we’re there yet to where we can have the whole sarcastic jokes and getting on people’s heads. But it’s coming,” the 25-year-old said after shootaround. “At the end of the day, we’re all great talents, and we’re all great individuals as well. “I feel like we can all be very transparent with each other and also just joke around a little bit. Coach Kerr can say something very smart, but at the end of the day he probably heard that from Michael Jordan because Michael Jordan is the biggest s–t talker ever.” “You have to respect it. It’s just great. Great individuals around here.”

When asked if Steve Kerr stole jokes Oubre responded per Warriors Soundcloud:

“He steals s–t talk, because I don’t think he s–t talked a lot back in his day when he was hooping. I could be wrong, but I don’t think I am.”

Kerr on What He Gained From Jordan

Quite a few people are grateful for All-Time great Michael Jordan. Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr includes himself on that list of people.

“I owe him (Jordan) everything,” Kerr said per NBC Sports’ “Sports Uncovered” podcast. “For me, [playing with Jordan] completely changed the rest of my life… To that point, I had bounced around. I was just an average player. I was able to play on these championship teams, made a name for myself, was able to get into TV, into broadcasting, into management and coaching. And the reason people hired me for these jobs later on is because I had played next to Michael Jordan and I had been part of championship teams.”

Obviously, some of Jordan rubbed off on Kerr including his passion for the game. Honestly, playing with Jordan during his prime, it would be hard to not pick up a few things. Steve Kerr is no stranger to the impact that Jordan’s trash-talking had on the game which is why he picked up some of it himself.

