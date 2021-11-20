Warriors’ Kerr Praises ‘Night and Day’ Growth of Guard in Breakout Year

With two starters out of the lineup for the Golden State Warriors against the Detroit Pistons, it was time for Jordan Poole to shine.

The 22-year-old guard, who less than a year ago was hovering at the fringes of the Warriors roster, had one of the best games of his young career against the Pistons, leading a shorthanded Golden State squad to a big road win. After the game, Poole earned some big praise from his coach who spoke about the “night and day” difference in his game from just a year ago.

Poole Shines in Win Over Pistons

Poole had already played his way from the second unit last season to the starting lineup this year, and on Friday he got to play the role of No. 1 scoring option with Steph Curry nursing a hip injury. Poole took advantage of the opportunity, scoring a game-high 32 points on 13-of-22 shooting, and even gave his best impression of Curry with a three-pointer from the logo to set the tone early in the first quarter.

After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that he sees a “night and day” difference in Poole’s game and in his athleticism.

“I think he’s physically stronger, I think he’s just able to absorb more contract, just got more confidence,” Kerr said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Think about his first year, two years ago if he had a clear lane to the rim he could dunk the ball, but it looks like he’s getting up six inches higher now. I think he’s athletically much improved from two years ago.”

JP from the logo 🎯 pic.twitter.com/GpLTbcX7th — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 20, 2021

Kerr added that Poole’s growth will not always be linear, noting that he had struggled shooting for several games before his breakout performance against the Pistons, but said he is pleased to see just how far along he’s come. Just last season, Poole was splitting time between the Warriors and the G League Santa Cruz Warriors, but returned from the G League bubble with a vastly improved game and became a key reserve for the final stretch of the season.

Poole has been even better this year. He is averaging career bests in points (17.5), assists (3.1), steals (1.3) and rebounds (2.9) in 29.7 minutes per game this season.

Poole Taking a Long-Term View

After the win over the Pistons that improved the Warriors league-best record to 14-2, Poole said that his teammates and coaches have helped him keep his eyes on the big picture. He noted that Kerr has been preparing him to be able to handle the rigors of the NBA playoffs.

“Just teaching me stuff that we need for the playoffs as opposed to game 14 or game 15, coach just told me last game that he isn’t coaching me for now, he is coaching me for the when the playoffs come and when the finals come, so I think we all have a pretty clear view of what we want to do and what we need to do to get there,” Poole said, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

Jordan Poole made 10 shots at or near the rim vs the Pistons. This is a slick array of buckets. First step dustings, transition bursts, sneak layups past bigs, high floaters off glass, twisting up-and-unders in crunch time. A whole lot here. pic.twitter.com/9ec6xly93x — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 20, 2021

Poole could likely be returning to a role with the second unit for the playoffs, as the expected return of Klay Thompson sometime in December is expected to push him back out of the starting lineup.

