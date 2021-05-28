Warriors GM Gives Bad News About Timeline For Klay Thompson’s Return

Golden State Warriors fans may end up having to wait a bit longer to see Klay Thompson return to the court — and even longer to see him at full strength.

The team gave a significant update on the progress that Thompson has been making as he returns from an Achilles injury that wiped out his season. While the team had been optimistic that he could be in the starting lineup on opening night, it now appears that may not be the case.

Rehab May Take Longer Than Expected

Warriors general manager Bob Myers provided an update on Thompson’s progress this week, saying it’s too early to tell whether the All-Star guard will be ready in time to start the season in the fall. Myers had an even more distressing update, saying that it could nearly the entire season for him to return to his prior form.