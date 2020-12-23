Warriors’ Klay Thompson Finally Breaks Silence After Injury

Golden State Warriors’ All-Star Klay Thompson is out for the 2020-21 NBA season after suffering an Achilles tear back in November. It was a devastating injury for Thompson and the Warriors with their hopes of being top contenders in a very competitive Western Conference this year.

On Tuesday Thompson made his first statement since the injury. Right before the Warriors tip-off of their season opener against the Brooklyn Nets, the guard posted an emotional message to his Instagram page expressing reassurance to fans.

Thompson Leaves Heartfelt Message for Fans

Before the official start of the regular season, Thompson shared a photo on Instagram along with a heartfelt caption that detailed the disappointment of having to watch his teammates from the bench as the Warriors attempt to bounce back from their ‘not so great’ season last year.

“I want DubNation to know I’m doing everything in my power to get back to who I was! I hate missing games – I prided myself on being out there every night for the fans and my teammates, Thompson said via his Instagram post. Doesn’t matter if [it’s] regular or postseason. There’s a huge hole in my soul when I can’t do what I love and compete against the best players in the world. But I plan on playing for a long time and will continue to work every day to get back on the court and help my team bring more championships to the Bay.”

In his message, Thompson promised that he would return to the same athlete that he was before suffering his two consecutive season-ending injuries.

Thompson has spent his entire NBA career playing with the Warriors since they drafted him back in 2011. He has helped the Warriors to five consecutive Finals appearances while winning the title for three of them.

How The Warriors Move Forward

Klay will most likely not be making his return on the court this season which leaves All-Star point guard Stephen Curry to carry a heavy offensive load. Thompson missed all of last season due to an injury during the 2019 NBA Finals while Curry only played five games last year after sustaining a hand injury during the beginning of the season. The Warriors finished the season with the worst record in the league.

Golden State newcomers including first-round pick James Wiseman, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Andrew Wiggins joined Curry last night losing to the Brooklyn Nets with standout performances from Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

From the other side of the country, Thompson found a way to be a part of the team’s kickoff to the NBA season.

