Warriors Klay Thompson Injury Receives Major Update

Golden State Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson is continuing to make progress in his road to recovery which started before the season even began. In a postgame interview after the Warriors win against the Sacramento Kings, head coach Steve Kerr spoke out about an update of Thompson’s status which was encouraging to Golden State’s fans.

Steve Kerr Has Update on Thompson Injury

Starting the season, the Warriors were confident that with Klay Thompson back in the lineup and a roster full of young stars that they could hopefully return to championship contingency like back in 2015. With Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Thompson returning back to the lineup, the team was eager to see how far they could go. However, this dream was shattered when it was learned that Thompson suffered an Achillies injury just weeks after recovering from his prior ACL injury which had him out for the entire previous season. Now with Thompson out for his second straight season, the team is fighting for the hopes of making the postseason.

This season, Thompson has been working diligently to bounce back from his most recent injury. According to Kerr in his postgame press conference, per the Warriors SoundCloud, Thompson is now cleared to begin the next stage of his rehabilitation. The next stage in Thompson’s recovery timeline is to start running, and according to Kerr, Thompson is only a couple of weeks from being able to do so.

Running is a great part of Thompson’s game as his sharpshooting heavily relies on his ability to be set up by moving without the ball. In the past, the team has been successful by Thompson’s ability to create wide-open looks from behind the three by reading the screen.

Thompson has been seen in the team’s pregame shootarounds showing that his shooting is still just as great as it was pre-injury. Although it is still a while before Thompson can fully engage in full basketball, it is encouraging that he will be able to run soon. There is still no set timeline for his recovery.

Warriors are Being Patient With Thompson’s Recovery

For the rest of the season, every game counts for the Warriors. If they don’t give it their all for the remaining games of the season, they could risk missing the playoffs for the second year in a row. After just coming off of a legacy run only a few seasons ago, it’s different seeing the team struggle in the Western Conference standings.

The Warriors probably still urge Thompson to be cautious and take it slow with his recovery process. This is still his second major injury in back-to-back seasons. The last time that Thomspon was seen on the court was the 2019 NBA Finals where he suffered his first injury.

Despite if the team makes the playoffs or not, it is definite that Thompson will not make an appearance on the court this season. However, this allows him to come back with a fresh outlook next season. The Warriors are looking forward to having their star back next season and in time, the guard can hopefully return back to his normal self. Surely, Kerr and the rest of the organization will remain patient so that one of their star shooters doesn’t receive any additional setbacks.

READ NEXT: Warriors Forward Says He’s ‘Lucky to Be Here’ After Scary Injury