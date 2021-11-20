Warriors Rookie Earns Buzz as Dunk Contest Pick After Monster Slams

While Jonathan Kuminga has yet to earn a spot in the regular rotation for the Golden State Warriors, his high-flying dunks could already be earning him a ticket into this year’s dunk contest.

The No. 7 overall pick has already turned in a number of highlight-reel dunks this season in his limited appearances, all while gradually expanding his role with the team. With teammates Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala all out of the lineup for the team’s game against the Detroit Pistons on Friday, Kuminga was able to crack the rotation and his game impressed Steve Berman of The Athletic.

“Kuminga might be an under-the-radar dunk contest pick,” Berman tweeted.

Kuminga’s Athleticism Shines

While Kuminga is averaging just 14.8 minutes so far this season, he has been able to turn in some of the most memorable plays for the Warriors including a pair of back-to-back dunks in a win over the Chicago Bulls on November 12.

The first two big dunks of Jonathan Kuminga's career, back to back in the fourth quarter tonight. pic.twitter.com/PxmskslRCT — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 13, 2021

One thing's for sure: Jonathan Kuminga has a whole lot of highlight dunks in his future. — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) November 20, 2021

Kuminga may have gotten some help from Green on that series of plays. Earlier in that game, Kuminga had a layup attempt blocked by Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, and Green said he told his teenage teammate to finish stronger the next time. When Kuminga got another pair of chances late in the game, he threw both down with authority.

Kuminga’s game has already grown to more than just athletic finishes at the rim. Berman added that he is impressed with how quickly Kuminga has been able to make meaningful contributions, saying he expected him to develop much more slowly.

“I thought Moody would be a rotation guy by game 30 or whatever, and Kuminga would be a fan favorite with cool dunks during garbage time,” he tweeted. “I didn’t expect him to be this ferocious defensively and be able to use that nice spin move he has already.”

Kuminga Earns Praise From Coach, Teammates

Though he is still working to crack the regular rotation, Kuminga has already made a big impression on his teammates and head coach Steve Kerr. The lottery pick rookie has averaged eight points and four rebounds, but it’s been his energy, not his stats, that’s stood out the most to Green.

Kuminga swatted Harden’s layup 🚫🚫🚫 pic.twitter.com/ZmONwFp1Gz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 17, 2021

“I think he has been incredible,” Green said, via USA Today’s Rookie Wire. “He wants to learn and is extremely gifted and talented. I think he has a lot to offer to this team. He was incredible in his minutes tonight. I think those minutes will continue to grow. If he continues to play that way, I have no doubt in my mind he will, he’ll get smarter and he’ll figure more and more stuff out as he continues to play.”

Kerr had another big comparison for Kuminga, saying the rookie’s situation reminds him of Kawhi Leonard’s early years in the NBA. Like Leonard, Kuminga is surrounded by veteran players who could shoulder the load on offense and allow him to develop slowly.

“He’s not the focal point, but he can be part of it, without having to shoulder the responsibility of all of the decision-making,” Kerr said, via The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “Then, when it comes times for him to make a decision or make a play, he’s just doing the simple thing. That’s a great sign for a young guy.”

