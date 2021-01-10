Golden State Adds Former Laker & NBA Champion To G League Roster

The Golden State Warriors via their G-League team, the Santa Cruz Warriors, have added Jeremy Lin to their organization. Santa Cruz officially revealed the news through their Twitter account on Saturday.

The Santa Cruz Warriors have added Jeremy Lin to the 2020-21 roster

Lin and the Warriors were close to a deal several weeks ago. However, the two sides were unable to make it work as Lin’s Letter of Clearance did not make it in time before the NBA’s December 19th waiver deadline.

Would Lin Be Called Up?

While he may be going to the Santa Cruz Warriors, it could be speculated that Lin would eventually be brought up to Golden State’s roster sometime during the season. Needing more of a scoring punch off the bench, Lin would be a bonus for the team as he’s someone who can create his own shot as well as create for others.

Additionally, Lin would be another quality backup for the Warriors superstar guard Steph Curry. With the amount of offensive scoring Curry will have to do on a nightly basis, it would be to the team’s benefit to adding another player who can help to keep the games close while the two-time MVP rests.

For the 2019-2020 season, Lin played overseas for the Beijing Ducks of the CBA, Chinese Basketball Association. He averaged 22.3 points per game along with 5.6 assists, 5.7 rebounds., and shot 33% (.338) from behind the three-point line.

To sum up just how good of a season Lin had, he received the most votes for the CBA All-Star game and was named as a starter. At the conclusion of the season, he was listed as a finalist for the CBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award as well.

Warriors Season Starting to Turn Around

After starting off this NBA season with two blowout losses the Warriors have started to find their groove. After their statement comeback win against the Los Angeles Clippers, their record currently is 5-4 and they sit fourth in the pacific division.

For the Warriors to continue to make noise in the NBA’s tough western conference their superstar Curry will have to keep up his red-hot scoring. With him being able to take the pressure off of his teammates it’ll create much easier opportunities for them to score and affect the game.

Following the Warriors win against the Clippers, Curry spoke to reporters about what it means to have that responsibility and how he utilizes it.

“If I can create shots and create momentum scoring the basketball, there’s probably going to be some more attention my way,” Curry said via ESPN. “And they know that I’m going to try and make the right play at all times and get going and get guys opportunities. For us, we just can’t get in our feelings like we did in the first half, myself included, in terms of if it’s not clicking that we kind of lose our energy a little bit. So that’s on everybody, but that’s on me obviously in terms of just keeping my foot on the gas pedal no matter what’s happening in the game.”

Furthermore, the Clippers know it too. Their All-Star forward Paul George also commented on just how special Curry is and how he energizes the entire Golden State team.

“I mean you got a guy that’s hot like that, it takes a lot of pressure off for everybody at that point,” Clippers swingman Paul George said. “Guys play harder. They got a guy who at any point can get hot and is an obvious offensive threat from anywhere on the court. It just fuels the whole team. They want to make extra plays, they want to keep their guy hot, keep the ball in his hands. And then it just gets to a point where they get comfortable, they get confident, the basket is just big for them. So I think that is what happened tonight.”

