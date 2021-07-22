Warriors Land Breakout Big Man From Rockets in B/R Proposal

The Golden State Warriors have a few big priorities this offseason as they plan to build a contending team for the return of Klay Thompson — including adding some veteran players and using young talent and lottery picks as trade bait to bring in another starting-caliber player.

One new proposal finds a way to achieve both in one move. Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley broke down a series of hypothetical trades that could take place this offseason, including one that would land a veteran guard and a breakout big man from the Houston Rockets in exchange for a pair of starting players and one of the team’s two lottery picks.

Warriors Add Breakout Star

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that the Warriors are hoping to add a starting-caliber player by trading young big man James Wiseman and a combination of the team’s No. 7 and No. 14 draft picks. After an MVP-caliber season from Steph Curry in 2020, the team is looking to maximize the time he has left at his peak and take advantage of Thompson’s return, and adding another quality player is a top priority.

Buckley proposes a trade that would accomplish that goal while still allowing the Warriors to hold onto their higher pick. In his proposal, the Warriors would package Wiseman together with the No. 14 pick and starter Kelly Oubre Jr. in a sign-and-trade to send to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Christian Wood and Eric Gordon. While Wiseman struggled a bit in adjusting to the NBA and fitting into the Golden State offense, Buckley believed that Wood could be a more immediate fit.