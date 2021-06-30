Warriors Looking at Former Head Coach to Fill Staff Vacancy: Report

The Golden State Warriors could be looking to add even more experience to their coaching staff.

After a high-profile departure following the conclusion of the season, the Warriors have gone to work in bringing in some new faces to serve as assistants under Steve Kerr, and are now reportedly looking at a candidate with some head coaching experience of his own.

Golden State Considering Former Hawks Coach

The Warriors lost one of their most experienced and longest-tenured coaches at the conclusion of the season when Jarron Collins left to pursue head-coaching and associate-head-coaching opportunities. Collins, who first joined Kerr’s staff as a player development coach before the 2014-15 season and became an assistant coach the next year, said it was time for him to move on.

“This is about myself and my own personal growth,” Collins told ESPN’s The Undefeated. “I had a conversation with [Kerr] and the Warriors. I’ve been there seven years and coached Hall of Fame players. We’ve won championships. I learned so much. For me, this is about taking the next journey and next step in my career.”

The Warriors could soon be replacing some of the experience they lost when Collins left the staff. Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reported that Golden State is considering hiring former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to serve in an assistant role.

“As Warriors coach Steve Kerr fills out his staff, one name said to be under consideration: former Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce,” Poole reported, adding that there have already been some initial discussions.

Pierce was the Hawks head coach to start this season, but was canned after a 14-20 start. The Hawks had a dramatic turnaround after Pierce’s departure, going 27-11 the rest of the way to finish fifth in the Eastern Conference. The team is now three wins away from reaching the NBA Finals.

Warriors Adding to Staff

Golden State has already made some additions to the staff, reportedly snagging Serbian basketball legend Dejan Milojević. As Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported, Golden State had been in discussion with Milojević prior to last season, but didn’t end up hiring him. As Slater noted, the addition of Milojević appears to be an investment into young big man James Wiseman, as he had previously coached fellow Serbian Nikola Jokic and was credited with helping in some critical steps in his development. He also worked to develop some other NBA bigs, including center Ivica Zubac.

“Wiseman just turned 20. He’s different than both Jokic and Zubac, but Milojević’s task will be similar: Help accelerate the growth of a young, unpolished 7-footer with immense potential,” Slater wrote. “Wiseman won’t be pinging around Jokic passes two seasons from now, but improved vision is a priority and so is sharpened footwork, which is apparently a Milojević specialty.”

It’s not clear yet when the Warriors could be looking to add Pierce, but Kerr will get the chance to work closely with him in the coming weeks. Both men will serve as assistants on Gregg Popovich’s coaching staff for the upcoming Olympics.

