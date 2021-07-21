Warriors Meet With NBA Draft Target, Former UConn Guard: Report

The 2021 NBA draft is just over two weeks away and fans and analysts alike are still unsure of what the Golden State Warriors will do with their pair of lottery picks at seventh and 14th overall.

There have been a slew of names mentioned as possible targets for the Dubs at both spots, as well as endless rumors that the team will trade one or both of their first-round picks. A few prospects may have begun separating themselves as the favorites to land at number seven, should Golden State keep that pick.

One of them, according to multiple reports, worked out and met with the club on Monday.

Hearing James Bouknight had a great workout with Golden State today. Warriors pick at 7 and 14. — David Borges (@DaveBorges) July 19, 2021

James Bouknight did interview and work out for the Warriors in San Francisco today, I can confirm. @DaveBorges on it first. Bouknight is a tempting option at #7. Profiles as the best pure scorer likely to be available in that range. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 20, 2021

Former UConn guard James Bouknight is 20 years and measures 6-foot-5, 190 pounds. In two seasons with the Huskies spanning 43 games, Bouknight posted averages of 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists, while posting a shooting line of 44.7/29.3/77.8.

During his sophomore season, the guard went for 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists, while putting up a 44.7/29.3/77.8 shooting line in 15 games, 14 of which were starts.

Many Mock Drafts Have Dubs Selecting Bouknight With No. 7 Pick

While at UConn, Bouknight was named to AAC All-Freshman team and the All-AAC third team, while making the All-Big East first team during his second year.

“I just feel like the role I had at UConn, being that go-to-guy to go get the team a bucket when we need one, I sometimes took ill-advised, tough shots,” Bouknight said at the draft combine about his three-pointing in college. “That came with the role I had.

“I’m not worried at all about my 3-point shot. Like at all. I think I’m going to surprise a lot of people.”

According to Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area, Bouknight is “6-foot-3.5 without shoes on, but he makes up for that with a 6-foot-8.25 wingspan and elite athleticism.”

Other Frontrunner at No. 7 Was Member of 2021 NCAA Champions

Another popular player that has been floated across numerous mock drafts at seventh is former Baylor guard Davion Mitchell. The NCAA champion is 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds and played three seasons of college ball – suiting up for Auburn in the 2017-2018 school year and then the Bears the last two seasons.

Mitchell will be 23 in September and racked up numerous accolades over his two years with Baylor. The Georgia native was named to the Big-12 All-Defensive team and the All-Big 12 third team in 2020, while making both squads again as a first team member in 2021.

He was named the 2020-2021 Defensive Player of the Year for the Big 12 and National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), while being named to the NCAA All-Tournament squad as well.

“The Warriors are thought to be ‘heavily interested’ in the Baylor guard, according to [Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo. Mitchell is thought to be among the best win-now options in the Warriors’ range, especially if the shooting stroke he showed this past season isn’t a mirage,” NBC Sports Bay Area’s Josh Schrock wrote.

The 2021 NBA draft is scheduled for July 29.

