Warriors Assistant Coach Mike Brown ‘Worried’ About New NBA Rule

This 2020-21 NBA season will certainly be one for the record books. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league has had to make many adjustments to ensure the safety of its players.

From the majority of teams not allowing fans in stadiums, minimizing the number of travel participants teams can have, and requiring coaches to wear masks on the sideline, everyone is pitching in to be sure the season doesn’t have to be canceled due to an outbreak.

With some of those changes, the NBA also decided to take some steps back and relax with certain rules and guidelines. One of them is that coaches are no longer required to wear sports coats on the sidelines with fans not being in attendance.

NBA coaches are no longer required to wear a sports coats during games, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. Coaches must wear business attire (no track pants during games). Coaches must wear facemasks during games, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 9, 2020

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was jokingly devasted by the news when he first heard it.

First of all, I’m devastated at the news. I had my brand new line of suits that’s coming out actually. So my marketing team is gonna be disappointed that we’re not gonna be able to put those on display during games. It’s a shame. My brand’s gonna take a hit, but I’m confident through some other social media exploits I can get my name and face out there a little more — and attract the attention that I’m seeking.

What Kerr Said About Coach Mike Brown

Even more so, Kerr knew one of his coaches, former Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Mike Brown, would be the most disappointed and upset of all. Knowing this, Kerr spoke about how tough it is going to be for him.

I think Mike is gonna buy even more shoes and even more colored eye glasses so that the shoes and the glasses match,” Kerr joked. “But Mike is devastated that he’s gonna have to wear the same stuff that the rest of us are. It’s really gonna be a blow to his ego. I’m being serious now — part of the league’s agreement is that if a staff is going to wear the polos, then everybody’s gotta wear the same one. So that’s what we’re gonna do.

What Coach Brown Said in Response

Given the NBA’s relaxed view on these rules, one would expect for the league to look the other way if a coach wishes to remain in a suit and tie on the sideline. Yet that won’t be the case as Kerr stated.

The Warriors coaching staff, as part of the NBA’s agreement, will wear the polos they’re instructed to wear and they, as a team, will wear the same one.

This update did worry assistant coach Brown as he was more than prepared to showcase the different attire he had put together for the season. On The TK Show, hosted by The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami Brown spoke in detail about what his response will be.

I’m a little worried because I got all these nice suits and sport coats in my closet right now taking up space. But I’m going to keep some suits around in case I have to dust them off at the halfway point if fans start coming back into the arena. If we go to the Clippers this week and we go to the Clippers two months later, I got to make sure I’m not in the same get-up I was two months ago. That takes some planning, that takes some timing. That’s valuable time that I’m getting back. So I do applaud the NBA for helping me with my time management.

