Warriors Could Land Elite Defensive Big Man in Blockbuster Trade

The Golden State Warriors have been patient with big man James Wiseman as he worked through rookie struggles and spent close to a season-and-a-half rehabbing a knee injury, but the time could soon come for the team to make a final decision on his future.

If that decision is to move on and take another swing at finding a skilled big man, an elite defensive center could be waiting in the wings.

Warriors Could Snag Indiana Pacers Big Man

The Warriors have been linked to Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner many times over the past two seasons, with insiders suggesting the Warriors could give up on the Wiseman project and trade for the more accomplished Turner. Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley named Turner as Golden State’s “dream target” this offseason, and his Bleacher Report colleague Greg Swartz wrote on September 6 that Turner could soon be available.

Swartz noted that with the Pacers moving into a rebuild, Turner could be a valuable trade asset.

“Turner has seemingly been on the trade block for years, and may finally be moved off a rebuilding Pacers team before he becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer,” he wrote.