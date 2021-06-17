Warriors NBA Free Agency Rumors: 4x All-Star a Top Target

The Golden State Warriors should be one of the most fascinating NBA teams to watch next season, and it’s not just because they have Stephen Curry. Due to their possible ownership of a lottery pick in the July NBA Draft, and their already unique balance of young and experienced players, the Dubs may have the potential to leap right back into the upper-echelon of elite teams by the end of the off-season.

Just how much the Warriors improve on their near-run to the 2021 NBA Playoffs – if they improve at all – will depend on a myriad of factors that surround players already on their roster.

When will Klay Thompson come back from injury, will he be at full health, and can he be as good as he was the last time he played in an NBA game, over two years ago? Is Golden State definitely committed to James Wiseman and if so, how will his second professional season go?

One of the only things Warriors fans seemed to be able to rely on this past season was the stellar play of Curry, and although it appears they’ve still got at least a couple of more years of prime-Steph, he is still 33 years old and is just one year removed from an injury-riddled season. There have already been a few personnel moves for the organization through the early part of the organization’s off-season, but they have involved only assistant coaches.

As the summer heats up in July and August, so too will the trade and free agency rumors.

What Are the Golden State Warriors’ Biggest Needs?

On Thursday, Bleacher Report NBA columnist Zach Buckley wrote what he believes should be some of the Warriors top priorities in the off-season.

The supporting cast must be upgraded for the Warriors to chase a championship during Curry’s remaining prime, and time is of the essence as he turned 33 in March. While the trade market offers their cleanest avenue to a major addition, free agency should be able to find a few valuable contributors in the following three areas.

Buckley feels that “shooting”, “reliable reserves” and “backcourt depth” are those three areas. While Curry and a healthy Thompson form arguably the greatest shooting duo in NBA history, neither of them can play a full 48 minutes per game, and looking at the expected crop of free agents this summer, Buckley sees some potentially difference-making additions.

Buckley Thinks Warriors Should Target Danny Green, Paul Millsap

As far as the shooting goes, the Bleacher Report columnist notes “In a perfect world, the Warriors would somehow use the taxpayer mid-level exception on an ace three-and-D option like Danny Green or Otto Porter Jr.” However, more realistic options could include the likes of J.J. Redick and Paul Millsap.

Looking at the current list of Warriors free agents, it’s easy to see how the team’s bench looking very different next season. Among the most notable players who has been involved in numerous rumors already has been Kelly Oubre Jr.

The last point made by Buckley is that Golden State will need some better backup help for Curry. The team currently has 20-year-old Nico Mannion backing up Steph, but in order to avoid having their best player average his most minutes per game in five years again, the Dubs may want to look the way of veteran point guards like Ish Smith, Patty Mills, or T.J. McConnell.

