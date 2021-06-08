Warriors Could Target Key Brooklyn Nets Player During Free Agency, Per Insider

Going into the offseason following their rocky 2020-21 campaign, the Golden State Warriors have a lot of moves to make. With injuries being one of the primary reasons they are currently out of the NBA playoffs the team will look to add more veterans to the ball club.

Doing so may hopefully help them to climb out of the NBA’s middle-of-the-pack range of teams. At the start of the 2021-22 season, the team should have their all-star shooting guard Klay Thompson return as well as their #2 overall selection from the 2020 NBA Draft, James Wiseman.

Yet, one Bleacher Report analyst believes they may target a certain Brooklyn Nets player to bolster their lineup for the upcoming season.

Brooklyn Nets Spencer Dinwiddie’s Future Is Uncertain

As the Brooklyn Nets started the NBA season they looked as tough as they do now. Hosting several veterans and young players who all knew their roles, they were a favorite among analysts to be crowned the eventual NBA champions.

One of their starters who has grown into his role very well over the past few seasons is former starting guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Just as he was getting into a groove of things with the team, he partially tore his ACL. Thus, he’s been out for the entire 2020-21 season.





While rumors have speculated that he could return for the Nets during the playoffs or even the Finals, many more have started about where he could go in free agency since the arrival of former MVP and starting shooting guard James Harden.

According to Bleacher Report’s Mandela Namaste, it’s “perhaps likely” Dinwiddie opts out of his current contract.

“Though he’s coming off a partially torn right ACL, it’s possible—perhaps even likely—that Spencer Dinwiddie declines his $12.6 million player option for the 2021-22 season.” “First, he’ll likely get more money than that on the open market. The last time the Colorado alum was healthy for a full season, he averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game, a stat combo only matched by some of the league’s elite guards (and Nikola Jokic) this year. Dinwiddie’s efficiency lagged behind most of those players, but the point stands that when he’s healthy, he’s a force to be reckoned with on offense.”

Warriors Could Make A Run At Signing Dinwiddie

This leads to the Warriors head coach Steve Kerr’s recent comments regarding the structure of the team moving forward. Recently, he elaborated on how adding veterans would help to bring the roster back to its days of contention.

“If we can add a couple of vets, that would be great,” Kerr said via NBC Sports. “During our five straight trips to the Finals we always had great veteran presence, and that matters. I’m of the thinking and the belief that Klay’s return and our final 20 games (when the Warriors went 15-5) will be very much in the minds of potential free agents when they think about where they want to go.”

With the contract situation regarding swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. being up in the air, Dinwiddie is someone they cannot afford to not look at. If Dinwiddie is brought to the team he could be very useful in multiple senses.





Due to his size he should be able to be a capable defender but will not have to guard the other team’s best players as Thompson, forward Andrew Wiggins, and star forward Draymond Green will take those responsibilities. On the offensive end, he would help the Warriors a ton by being someone who can create off the dribble as well as be a lead/backup point guard that would bolster the bench unit and help Golden State’s stars receive easier shots.

If the Warriors are serious about adding quality veterans to their ballclub, Dinwiddie may be the hottest commodity out there for them.

