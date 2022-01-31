Warriors Insider Dishes on Deadline Plans: ‘More Complex Than Some Realize’

With each passing day, we draw closer to the NBA trade deadline. For Golden State Warriors fans, that means we’re finally nearing an answer to a question that has been asked with increased frequency recently…

Does GM Bob Myers believe the Warriors are big enough in the frontcourt to compete for a title as constituted, or does the team need at least one old-school, seven-foot (or close to it) big to man the middle?

Clearly, the Warriors are in a good spot at the moment, owning a 37-13 record and the No. 2 spot in the West, even as Steph has descended to the realm of mere mortals. But when an unathletic, 6-foot-9 Kevon Looney is your starting pivot and James Wiseman — the one guy who could probably solve this problem — is green as grass and hurt to boot, it’s a question worth asking.

For his part, Warriors insider Connor Letourneau says the situation is “more complex than some realize,” and is of the belief that the team will likely roll with what brought it here.

Big Man Move Could Be a Net Negative





Play



James Wiseman's prolonged recovery process leaves Warriors' Steve Kerr exasperated | NBC Sports BA Asked Thursday if he could update the status of center James Wiseman, Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s initial response was an expression of exasperation. Not with Wiseman, who continues to rehabilitate after mid-April surgery to repair a torn right meniscus, followed by a minor follow-up procedure in December. All the 20-year-old center wants is to get… 2022-01-21T07:12:12Z

Letourneau made the astute observation that, in order for the Warriors to acquire some big man support, they would likely incur luxury tax penalties beyond what is already a seemingly unthinkable amount.

To bring in another center, the Warriors first would have to cut someone. That’s not an easy proposition. All 15 players — not counting those on two-way contracts — are on guaranteed deals, which means the Warriors would add to an already massive luxury-tax bill by signing or trading for someone.

Financials aside, making a move to add size could also be a “rob Peter to pay Paul” proposition, creating a deficit in some other area for little more than incremental gain.

All this amounts to an unavoidable truth: To add another big man, the Warriors likely would have to sacrifice more than they’d gain. Keep in mind that Golden State wouldn’t be bringing in a dominant low-post presence. At this stage of the season, the Warriors would have to settle for a serviceable backup

With that being the case, Letourneau suggests that the Warriors “have no plans to add a center anytime soon. And when one considers all the factors at play, it’s difficult to blame them.”

The latest Golden State Warriors news straight to your inbox! Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

A Wiseman Move Could Be the Exception

While everything mentioned above is objectively true, the Wiseman play could be the thing that makes a big-man move a net gain, and not just by a little bit, either. The former No. 2 overall pick has all the tools to be a cornerstone player in the Association.

As such, he could be used to net a real difference-maker in the pivot — think Pacers big men Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis; frontcourt stars that a possibly-rebuilding Indy team could look to move.

At the least, there’s a growing number of very smart basketball people who believe it’s a scenario worth exploring.

READ NEXT: