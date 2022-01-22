Former Warriors Player Warns Team Not to Trade Andrew Wiggins

One former Golden State Warriors wing wants the team to avoid the temptation to make a splashy move at the upcoming NBA trade deadline.

The Warriors have been surrounded by trade rumors for more than a year, with insiders speculating whether the team would look to supplant the return of Klay Thompson by making a move to add another established star. The Warriors have given indications that they plan to stay put, and one of the team’s former players is advising that the two-way wing in their starting lineup is more valuable than anyone they could land in a trade.

Warriors Warned Against Trade

Dorrell Wright, who played two seasons for the Warriors, appeared on the Dubs Talk podcast and discussed the rumors that Golden State could target Ben Simmons. Wright said that the Warriors should do their due diligence and inquire about the price for Simmons, but believes that Golden State’s roster is good enough the way it’s already constructed.

“But I really, really like this team, because I think you would have to give up too much for Ben Simmons,” Wright said.

Wright added that the Warriors would likely need to include wing Andrew Wiggins, whose $31.6 million this season and $33.6 million next would likely be needed to match salaries for a star player.

“I’m not trading Wiggins. That would be a big mistake getting rid of Wiggins,” Wright said.

“Now, if you are not talking about messing up anything with the core guys, and when I say core, I mean Klay, Steph, Draymond and Wiggins. If you do not have to touch those four, then maybe we can talk a little bit more about making that happen,” he added. “If it is going to mess up those core guys, I would not even think about doing it. It is all about winning right now. These guys are getting older and older in their career, and I am pretty sure they want to win more championships, not just one, but maybe a few more. So if you can keep those four guys, then maybe I will take a look at it.”

Wiggins has been earning All-Star buzz this season, averaging 18.3 points per game and adding strong perimeter defense.

Simmons Wants Out

As the February 10 trade deadline approaches, the rumors surrounding Simmons and his potential exit from the Philadelphia 76ers have been heating up. Sixers executive Daryl Morey told Mike Missanelli on 97.5 The Fanatic that the Sixers could be lowering the asking price for Simmons given the MVP-caliber play out of Joel Embiid.

“We absolutely need to get an impact player, there’s an impact player that has to be in the top 30 of the league. Because Joel’s playing amazing and has lifted us into probably top five percent plus for the title just on his play, now we might be able to do it with a top-40 player who’s a great fit.”

REPORT: The Pistons made a trade offer of Jerami Grant, Saddiq Bey, Kelly Olynyk and a 1st-round pick to the 76ers for Ben Simmons, via B/R. The 76ers were not excited about the offer. pic.twitter.com/fBSuCKX6nv — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 18, 2022

But it will likely not be Golden State trading for Simmons, as Warriors general manager Bob Myers has said that the roster is likely set for the season.

