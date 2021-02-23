Mavericks Reach Out to Warriors Regarding Porzingis Deal: Report

Reports say that the Dallas Mavericks are doing some initial work on a potential Kristaps Porzingis trade. With the trade deadline approaching, the Mavericks have reportedly reached out to the Golden State Warriors to determine if they are interested in making a trade to acquire the Latvian center.

The Mavs Reach Out to the Warriors

The Mavericks have not performed to their full potential despite having star Luka Doncic as a part of their roster. They are currently sitting with a record of 14-15 in ninth place in the Western Conference. Being the other half to Doncic as the Mavs’ key to success, Porzingis has only been averaging 29.9 minutes per game.

Per Ian Begley of SNY, to maybe shake things up, the Mavericks inquired about the Warriors’ potential interest in their 7-foot-3 center. Porzingis is currently in his second season with the Mavs after being acquired in a trade with the New York Knicks back in 2019. However, his growth with the Mavericks has been rather slow due to the fact that he has acquired multiple injuries while on the roster.

Porzingis is averaging 20.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks, which is not that impressive compared to the rest of his career. He has only played in 17 games this season while he’s still attempting to recover fully from his injuries.

Acquiring Porzingis could be beneficial for the Warriors due to the multiple injuries of their roster’s bigs. With rookie James Wiseman still recovering from an injury, his size could help the Warriors’ frontline. Although, it is uncertain if the team would actually take a chance on the injury-prone player, in addition to All-Star Klay Thompson still recovering from his Achilles injury.

It is almost certain that Porzingis is a noteworthy player to add to any team’s roster. He is still very young at the age of 25 and still has room to grow. His time with the Mavericks has definitely had its highs and lows with his talent and injuries. He is two years into a five-year $158.2 million contract. If this trade to the Warriors were to happen, this would be Porzingus’ third team that he would be a part of during his tenure in the league.

