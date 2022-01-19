Shorthanded Warriors Recall Rookie After Blistering G-League Stint

The Golden State Warriors recalled rookie Moses Moody from the G-League on Tuesday. The 14th overall pick from the NBA draft returned to the team after spending the last week, another productive one for the young guy, with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Moody’s return makes sense given the Warriors’ current injury situation. Also, the seven-game homestand the team is in the midst of will give the staff time to work with and evaluate Moody. The rookie is coming off a blistering run in the G-League.

Moody on Fire

Moody has played three games for Santa Cruz this month. In those appearances the rookie has been tearing it up, scoring 33.3 points per game. He’s also shot the ball extremely well, shooting 41.7% on 3-pointers and 51.5% from the field.

This season, Moody has played eight games in the G-League and has consistently played well. He’s averaged 27.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.2% from the 3-point line.

Waiting For the Crossover

While Moody has played extremely well in the G-League, so far it hasn’t transferred over to the NBA yet. In his return to the Warriors on Tuesday night, Moody scored just four points in eight minutes. He was 0-for-3 from the field, but did go 4-4 at the foul line.

In the 26 games Moody has played with the Warriors, he gotten just limited minutes. Getting just seven minutes per game, he’s only averaged 2.2 points per game so far. Given how well Moody has shot the ball in the G-League, it’s surprising how much he’s struggled with the Warriors. So far he’s shot just 12.1% from three and 36.4% from the field. In the four games he’s played with the Warriors this month, he’s 0-6 from three, but is averaging 4 points per game.

Reason For Concern?

Moody’s struggles in the NBA might be concerning to some, but it’s early yet. His early shooting numbers from the G-League and the NBA, suggest that Moody is a volume shooter. His 41.7% 3-point shooting in the G-League this month, has come on 12 attempts per game. In his limited minutes with the Warriors he’s only attempting 1.3 3-point tries per game.

While his shot from distance has struggled, Moody has excelled in other areas. According to Cleaning the Glass, ranks 18th in the league in two point field goal percentage at 57.9. He ranks 19th in scoring around the rim, at 71.4%. Moody has also excelled at getting to the foul line, he ranks 19th in shooting fouled percentage at 10.4%

The biggest takeaway from Moody’s numbers is pretty simple, he just needs more time and opportunities. His struggles from three point range are concerning, but he’s also showing that he knows how to score in other ways. The problem for Moody is he’s on a crowded roster of guards, that are also more experienced than him. This could make it tough for Moody to find meaningful minutes this season. If Moody can pop in one of his short minute outings, or if he can play well on a rest night for the Warriors, then maybe he can find a role for himself this season. Either way there is no need for the team to be worried about Moody yet.