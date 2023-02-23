Warriors ‘Should’ Have Major Regret Surrounding Moses Moody

This year has been a weird one for the Golden State Warriors. Despite bringing home the NBA Championship last season, they’ve failed to make themselves stand out as serious contenders this year, as they’ve consistently hovered around the .500 mark.

Heading into the season, they were depending on youngsters to fill the gaps in their depth, but that largely failed. They remedied this by dealing James Wiseman at the trade deadline, but Moses Moody remains on the roster. And according to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the Warriors should regret that.

“Why is Moses Moody still a Warrior?” Buckley wrote. “Remember, his appeal was supposedly tied to readiness—not potential. In other words, Golden State sacrificed upside for immediate impact… Obviously, the impact hasn’t been immediate. The 20-year-old is in his second NBA season and still unable to hold down a regular rotation role (on a fairly underwhelming perimeter rotation, by the way). He isn’t who the Warriors thought he was, other than that lack of high-level upside… Whatever was supposed to happen with Moody hasn’t yet, and it’s getting harder to think it ever will. Even though his trade value couldn’t have been great, it’s surprising the Warriors weren’t able to flip him for someone who can actually contribute to their playoff push.”

Moses Moody just tried to break Twitter pic.twitter.com/MfV3PwaAKy — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) February 15, 2023

Moody was a lottery pick in the 2021 NBA Draft alongside Jonathan Kuminga, and while he hasn’t exactly had the consistent opportunities young players need to thrive, he also hasn’t completely lived up to expectations. So, heading into the trade deadline this year, many believed the Warriors would trade him.

Instead, they held on to Moody, despite multiple rumors swirling that they were trying to move him. Buckley believes that Golden State will regret not finding a deal involving Moody that would have given the team an immediate upgrade.

Gary Payton II Sounds Off After Warriors Trade

That being said, the one trade Golden State did make involved their other youngster – Wiseman. They shipped him out and received Gary Payton II in return. According to Payton, who will miss a long stretch of time due to an injury, he wasn’t surprised when he found out he failed his physical.

“Not really,” Payton said via NBC Sports Bay Area, when asked if he was surprised to fail his physical. “I kind of knew where my body was, how it was and everything. It was out of my hands. I just had to tell them what it was and go from there… Me just being a competitor, I wanted to get out there. No shots, though. I just had to get through it and get it done. The medical stuff wasn’t that big of a deal. I wanted to play and go out there and help my teammates and coaches.”

GP2 says he didn’t receive any shots but took Toradol while playing through injury with the Blazers pic.twitter.com/cEpL7rqGJu — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 23, 2023

Warriors Receive Tough Stephen Curry Injury Update

Meanwhile, the Warriors are still waiting on the return of Stephen Curry. According to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, he will likely miss the next 7-10 games.

“In the 7-10 game range and maybe a little bit more than that…,” Kawakami told Damon & Ratto of 95.7 The Game. “I wouldn’t say he’s going to play in the next five games.”