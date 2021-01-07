Warriors Superstar Believes Rookie Could Be An All-Star Soon

The Golden State Warriors have been on a two-game winning streak as they head into their next contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Their recent surge as of late has been sparked by their superstar Steph Curry who played well enough to become the Western Conference Player of the Week per the NBA.

If Curry is able to keep this up he certainly would be a key member of the MVP race. Playing to a level this high consistently is something only the premier players in this league can do.

Fortunately for the Warriors, not only can they rely on the play of Curry but their emerging rookie from the University of Memphis, James Wiseman. His rookie campaign has some, around the organization, believing that one day he too can become a “premier player in this league”.

Draymond Green’s High Praise

The Warriors star forward Draymond Green is certainly one to tell you how he feels. Whether it’s on the court, or off it, he doesn’t mince words and will say exactly what he means.

In the case of Wiseman, it’s been high praise for the rookie he’s been helping to mentor. This past weekend, per the USA Today, Green spoke glowingly about Wiseman and why he believes can become one of the best in the NBA.

“I think he has the chance to be an All-Star, a premier player in this league,” Green said. “He has a lot of room for growth, which is exciting. … To do the things he is able to do out there on the floor without kinda having an understanding of anything other than what he is personally capable of doing, it’s pretty special. I think he is going to be a really special player in this league and definitely for this organization.”

Kerr Believes Wiseman is ‘Handling it Beautifully’

Green isn’t the only Warriors’ member who praised Wiseman recently. The Golden State head coach Steve Kerr also has been quoted discussing how good Wiseman has been for the team.

Before Wiseman’s first game with the Warriors against the Brooklyn Nets, he had missed the Warriors preseason due to testing positive for coronavirus. Additionally, he hadn’t played in a real game since his third college game as a Memphis Tiger.

For him to be playing so well so early is a testament to how well he’s been able to adjust and understand what’s happening. Kerr, according to USA Today, believes it’s a lot what they’ve asked from Wiseman, but he’s stepping up to the challenge.

“It’s all overwhelming and he is handling it beautifully,” Kerr said. “He is such a willing learner. He doesn’t take coaching personally. He absorbs it. He accepts it because he understands it’s all part of the process. There is just so much going on in an NBA game at one time and that’s why it takes guys time to really blossom. He is already showing what he can do. This season in a lot of ways is really about understanding what’s happening on the floor and absorbing [it].”

