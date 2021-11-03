Warriors Rookie Reveals Goal Using Odd Farm Animal, Food Analogy

Golden State Warriors rookie guard Moses Moody has played in four of the team’s first six games this season, but is only averaging 7.8 minutes per appearance. Now that the 19-year-old has had a taste of the NBA, he wants more.

While it may be a while before Moody earns significant playing time or opportunities to contribute, it sounds like he’ll be ready whenever he’s called on.

In a recent press conference, Moody was asked about his time in the NBA so far and had a hilarious response.

Moody: ‘If You Give a Pig a Pancake, Then He Wants Some Syrup’

Here’s Moody’s full answer to the question regarding what’s it been like “living the NBA life”.

At first, the rookie’s analogy and how he says “you know the saying” before the phrase makes it seem like he’s from a different planet. Upon further review though, it appears the line is actually from a children’s book.





In this case, it seems that Moody would be the pig, playing in the NBA would be a pancake, and making the All-Star game and/or Basketball Hall of Fame would be the syrup. We’ll see if Moody is able to put some syrup on the breakfast item at some point in the near future.

For now, he’s stuck rotating time between Golden State and the team’s G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Kuminga, Moody Sent to G-League, Will Be up-and-Down a Lot

Moody made his NBA debut in the Warriors’ season-opening 121-114 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on October 19, going 1-for-3 on his field goal attempts for two points, while adding two rebounds in just over minutes of action. He only played a few minutes the next time out against the Los Angeles Clippers and had two assists.

He didn’t appear in the team’s victory over the Sacramento Kings on October 24, then was on the court for a measly 46 seconds in the October 26 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder and was subsequently sent to Santa Cruz. In his G-League debut, Moody went 7-for-16 from the field – including 3-for-7 from three-point – for 17 points, while adding four assists, two rebounds and three steals.

Without Moody in the building, the Dubs dropped their first contest of the year on October 28 to the Memphis Grizzlies, before the rookie played a career-high 20 minutes and 46 seconds in their October 30 victory against the Thunder. In the win, the Arkansas native went 2-for-7 from the field, hit his first NBA three-pointer and finished with six points, while adding one free throw and three rebounds as well.

Fellow rookie Jonathan Kuminga made his NBA debut in the second contest against the Thunder, scoring three points and registering one steal in six minutes of action. For now, head coach Steve Kerr has said that both Moody and Kuminga will be splitting time between Santa Cruz and San Francisco.

