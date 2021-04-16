Warriors Rookie Ruled Out for Remainder of Season

The Golden State Warriors No. 2 overall pick, James Wiseman, is officially ruled out for the remainder of the 2020-21 NBA season after undergoing successful surgery on his right knee due to a Meniscus tear suffered in Saturday night’s game against the Houston Rockets.

Wiseman is Ruled Out

The Warriors are dealing with a significant blow following the news of their No. 2 overall pick sustaining his season-ending knee injury. Wiseman has had a rollercoaster of a season with its ups and downs. Before the start of the season, Wiseman had high expectations, being one of the most coveted players of the draft. In the wake of his injury, Wiseman managed to average 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds this season.

Near the beginning of the season, Wiseman showed signs of major potential as he continuously made major plays at such a young age. The rookie had games in which he recorded a double-double against veteran teams including the Portland TrailBlazers. However, this wasn’t enough for the young rookie to prove himself as he was benched from his starting position a quarter way into the season. In his defense, he only played a few games during his collegiate career.

The more games that Wiseman played in the NBA however, revealed his lack of experience. He made frequent mistakes during the games and often showed that he had much room to grow. However, much of his best performances were put up during his bench position. He put up a career-high of 25 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Wiseman was also just returning from an injury to his left wrist earlier in the season which had him out for 11 games. There was constant pressure put on the rookie due to the fact that he was constantly being compared to draftmates Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball.

What the Team Plans to Do

Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr addressed Wiseman’s role to the team and assured that the organization was not panicking because of his absence. Kerr said the Warriors will lean into the smaller, quicker identity “regardless” the rest of the season.

However, when asked if the team would add another player to the roster to help with their size issue Kerr provided an expected response, saying that, “adding size just for the sake of adding size doesn’t accomplish anything. But if you can add a good player who can help you win a game, then it matters,” per the Warriors’ SoundCloud.

Kerr continues by revealing that he’s completely comfortable with playing small ball for the rest of the season. The team has found success in this in the past having won championships playing this type of game. So, Kerr has no issue paying this type of ball.

This injury is just another setback to the 20-year-old’s career where his first year in the league was unfortunately cut short. This injury isn’t that upsetting being that Wiseman is still very young so he has much of a career in front of him. It is expected that Wiseman will make a full recovery and return for the Warriors’ upcoming season along with Klay Thompson.

READ NEXT: Steph Curry Has Strong Reaction To Breaking Franchise Record