Warriors Rumors: Unlikely Candidate Emerges for 2-Way Roster Spot

A latecomer to the Golden State Warriors could be in the lead for one of the team’s two-way contracts.

The Warriors have a tight competition for a spot on their 15-man roster, especially after veteran Andre Iguodala decided to return for his 19th season and took one of the two spots that had been available. There could also be an interesting race for one of their two-way roster spots, and former Houston Rockets swingman Anthony Lamb has emerged as an unlikely candidate.

Lamb just signed with the Warriors on October 5, joining Golden State after the team released a pair of players. But a strong preseason performance and a versatile skillset could have Lamb in line for one of the two-way roster spots, one insider wrote.

Lamb Makes Good Impression on Warriors

In just a little less than a week since joining the roster competition, Lamb has already made a big impression. He had a strong all-around performance in the team’s 131-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on October 11, coming off the bench to score eight points on 3-of-4 shooting including 2-of-3 from behind the 3-point arc. Lamb added five rebounds and two blocks.

As Warriors reporter Brian Witt noted, the 24-year-old small forward could already be in line to land a contract from the team.

“Anthony Lamb seems like the front-runner for the other two-way,” Witt tweeted.