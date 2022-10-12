Warriors Rumors: Unlikely Candidate Emerges for 2-Way Roster Spot

A latecomer to the Golden State Warriors could be in the lead for one of the team’s two-way contracts.
The Warriors have a tight competition for a spot on their 15-man roster, especially after veteran Andre Iguodala decided to return for his 19th season and took one of the two spots that had been available. There could also be an interesting race for one of their two-way roster spots, and former Houston Rockets swingman Anthony Lamb has emerged as an unlikely candidate.
Lamb just signed with the Warriors on October 5, joining Golden State after the team released a pair of players. But a strong preseason performance and a versatile skillset could have Lamb in line for one of the two-way roster spots, one insider wrote.
Lamb Makes Good Impression on Warriors
In just a little less than a week since joining the roster competition, Lamb has already made a big impression. He had a strong all-around performance in the team’s 131-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on October 11, coming off the bench to score eight points on 3-of-4 shooting including 2-of-3 from behind the 3-point arc. Lamb added five rebounds and two blocks.
As Warriors reporter Brian Witt noted, the 24-year-old small forward could already be in line to land a contract from the team.
“Anthony Lamb seems like the front-runner for the other two-way,” Witt tweeted.
Quinndary Weatherspoon and Lester Quinones hold the team’s current two-way contracts. As Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area noted, it could be hard to wrestle a spot away from Weatherspoon as he looks to be a good long-term fit for the Warriors.
“In his second season as a Warrior, Weatherspoon feels much more comfortable in the system and understanding plays,” he wrote. “He also says he has gained more confidence in his outside shot, an area of the game that would give the defensive-minded guard a big boost in opportunities.”
Warriors Coach Praises Young Players
There are plenty of other talented young players competing for a spot in the Warriors’ rotation, including rookies Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr offered some praise for the youngsters this week, specifically pointing out the players on the fringes who could be playing on two-way contracts and in the club’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz.
“The young guys are really progressing,” Kerr said Monday, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I think this is one of the best crops of young free agents that we’ve ever had here. Maybe the best when you look at guys who are fighting for two-way spots and possible Santa Cruz players. Really impressive.
“Every single one of them is a good player and competes, and they’ve set a great tone for our camp.”
The Warriors have already made some roster decisions, releasing guard Mac McClung and big man Trevion Williams. Kerr said it was an especially tough decision to let go of McClung, who flashed some strong play through Summer League and the team’s first preseason games.
“I think we were interested in a more pass-first point guard,” Kerr said. “Letting Mac go was tough. I love Mac, and I think he’s an NBA player.”