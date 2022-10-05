Warriors Rumors: G.S. Could Target 4x All-Star Center in Free Agency

The Golden State Warriors expect to have a crowded frontcourt in the upcoming season, but could have a new option to add if they once again get hit by injuries.

The Warriors this season will see the long-awaited return of James Wiseman, who has been out since April 2021 after suffering a knee injury and then enduring a long and troubled rehab. He will start the season on the bench behind center Kevon Looney, but is eventually expected to challenge for the starting job.

While there may not be room for any more additions at the moment, the team could have a familiar face ready should they need help down the line.

Former Warriors Center Looking to Make NBA Comeback

DeMarcus Cousins spent one forgettable season with the Warriors, appearing in 30 games during the 2018-19 season and averaging 16.3 points per game before suffering a torn quadriceps that shortened his season. Cousins then tore his ACL the next offseason, wiping out an entire season.

That one season with the Warriors was the last time that Cousins averaged more than 10 points per game, and he has played no more than 48 games in each of the last two seasons. But Cousins says this week that he is confident he can still contribute and wants to make a comeback in the upcoming season.

In an @YahooSports exclusive interview with free agent DeMarcus Cousins, he admits his mistakes as he pursues NBA comeback: 'Just asking for a chance to show my growth as a man and player' https://t.co/LXBZDLB6lw — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 5, 2022

“It would mean everything in the world to me to be back in the NBA,” Cousins told Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes. “I know I belong in this league. I feel like I’ve paid my dues and earned my stripes. I’ve hit some bumps in the road with injuries, and I’ve always worked my way back to be 100 percent healthy. I’ve worked my tail off to get back to this point. I just want the opportunity to show the work I’ve put in and continue to put in.”

Warriors Could Be Good Fit for Cousins

As Bleacher Report’s Tim Daniels noted, the 32-year-old center is unlikely to start the season on an NBA roster but could be a good addition for any team that suffers injuries.

“The versatile 6’10” post player can still provide solid frontcourt depth, especially for a contender seeking a proven vet to fill a void that pops up,” he wrote.

It would likely take an injury to make room for Cousins on the Warriors roster, as the team re-signed Looney to a three-year, $25.5 million deal this offseason and look for him to start while Wiseman continues to develop.

Others have already suggested that the Warriors could look at Cousins as a potential free agent addition. SI.com’s Ben Stinar wrote in August that Cousins still has some gas in the tank after averaging 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 48 games last season for the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets.

Though his series of injuries depleted his athleticism, Cousins had a resurgent performance in the playoffs against the Warriors, providing a spark off the bench.

“On a minimum deal, the Warriors could bring him back and see if he can help them next season,” Stinar wrote. “He averaged 10.6 points per game for the Nuggets in the 2022 NBA Playoffs when they lost to the Warriors.”