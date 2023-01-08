Warriors Rumors: Insider Shares Plan for James Wiseman at Trade Deadline

The defending champion Golden State Warriors are hovering around the edges of the playoff race as the trade deadline approaches, but insiders believe the team won’t have any big moves planned.

The Warriors have mostly been able to withstand the absence of Steph Curry, who went down on December 14 with a shoulder injury that has kept him out of the last 11 games. The Warriors have been able to go 6-5 during that stretch, keeping them in contention in a tightly packed Western Conference.

But FanNation NBA insider Brett Siegel and San Francisco Chronicle reporter C.J. Holmes believe the Warriors will avoid the temptation to part with some of their promising young players for an immediate boost, instead keeping the roster intact for the remainder of their title defense season.

Warriors Likely Keeping James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga

In a January 6 episode of The Fast Break Podcast, Siegel reported that the Warriors are likely not looking for any trades as the deadline approaches. That means the team’s trio of promising young players — third-year center James Wiseman and 2021 lottery picks Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody — are not going anywhere.

“Based on the information I have and have gathered, it seems like this organization and front-office is more than willing to sit back and watch other teams make moves unless they get an offer that they cannot refuse,” Siegel said. “It just does not feel like James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody are available right now.”

Holmes agreed, noting that the team is still high on Wiseman despite some stumbles this season.

“Based on what I am hearing, I don’t envision them making any moves,” Holmes said. “I don’t think they are ready to give up on James Wiseman yet. They have seen the slow progress he has made and Bob Myers’ two-timeline plan is still alive and well. They are riding this thing out.”

Holmes added that the Warriors are confident in their own player development staff, believing Wiseman can reach the potential that made him the No. 2 overall pick in 2020. After spending weeks in the G League this season, Wiseman has come back to play an important role in the rotation.

Warriors Could Benefit From Steph Curry’s Injury

Holmes noted that there could be a silver lining to the injury that has kept Curry out for nearly a month. In his absence, the Warriors have been able to put more responsibility on their younger players and give them experience that could be key come playoff time.

“I think come playoff time, Wiseman is going to be a factor. Moody is always ready as well,” Holmes said. “These Curry and Wiggins injuries might have been a blessing in disguise because it gave the Warriors a chance to really see what they have.”

The Warriors may not need to withstand much longer without Curry. General manager Bob Myers said in an appearance on 95.7 The Game that the two-time league MVP was being re-evaluated this weekend and could rejoin the team on the road trip that starts January 13 against the San Antonio Spurs.

Bob Myers gave a HUGE Steph Curry injury update via @SteinyGuru957 👀🙏 pic.twitter.com/KeabLsryIp — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 4, 2023

“That would be a hope. I mean, that will be what we’ll be shooting for,” Myers said. “He’s been, not contact, but out there doing all this stuff, and he looks like the same guy. He’s got a sleeve on his shoulder and his arm, but that would be the plan. We’ve got to see what he looks like this weekend.”