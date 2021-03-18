Warriors May Seek ‘Kyle Kuzma-Like Player’ At Trade Deadline: Insider

“Both Mulder and Lee are guys who come in and can knock down some shots, but they aren’t players who other teams fear getting hot,” she wrote. “They aren’t big enough threats to change the game.”

Andrews added that the Warriors could use a player like one they face very often.

Kuzma airballed the technical FT and the Warriors let him hear it 😅 pic.twitter.com/yhSnD53LiJ — ESPN (@espn) March 16, 2021

“The Warriors need a Kyle Kuzma-like player — and no, he isn’t available — who can enter the game and have opponents fear his capabilities,” she wrote. “If Kuzma gets going, the Lakers’ chances at winning increase a ton.”

Team’s Deadline Approach

If the Warriors do look for more shooting ability beyond Curry, it may have to come on the cheap. Myers has made it clear that the team is not looking to put too much into any deals this year, which could mean keeping hold of rookie center James Wiseman and the top-three protected draft pick that came from the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of last year’s D’Angelo Russell trade.

“I don’t think we want to think too short-term and give up something in the future just to make a little bit of a push now,” he said in an interview with Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area. “As hard as that is to stay discipline, I think we would hope that anything that we would decide to do had legs beyond this year or had advantages beyond the rest of this season.”

Kelly Oubre "would love" to stay with the Warriors past the trade deadline https://t.co/BTBbQw2hvJ Catch his full interview with @KerithBurke during "Warriors Pregame Live" tonight at 6:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/6oH0leldiU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 15, 2021

Andrews added that the team would likely hold onto both Wiseman and another potential trade asset in Jordan Poole. She noted that the team has made it clear that Wiseman would only be moved if they got a “generational talent” in return, and it does not appear that such a player may be available at the trade deadline. Insiders believe that would leave Kelly Oubre and Andrew Wiggins as the most likely trade pieces if the team does decide to make some kind of deadline move.

