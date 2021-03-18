Warriors May Seek ‘Kyle Kuzma-Like Player’ At Trade Deadline: Insider

The Golden State Warriors may want to look for some additional shooting help at the trade deadline, with one insider suggesting the team look at the skill-set of a rival player as an example.
There has been much debate about what approach the Warriors could take at the March 25 trade deadline. Golden State has lingered around the edges of the playoff race, but the front office has said that any moves would likely be focused on bringing long-term success rather than a boost to this year’s playoff push.
ALL the latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!
Warriors Could Use Additional Shooting
In a roundup of the team’s needs going into the trade deadline, Kendra Andrews of NBC Sports Bay Area noted that the Warriors front office has already made it clear that they would like to bring in more shooters. As she noted, general manager Bob Myers has repeatedly said that there is no such thing as having too many shooters, though the team isn’t anywhere close to having a surplus with the current roster. Beyond Steph Curry, she wrote, the best pure shooters are two coming off the bench — Mychal Mulder and Damion Lee.