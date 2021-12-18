After the Warriors notched a hard-fought 111-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Friday, Kerr explained that it made sense to give some players a break.

“It felt like a really good win,” Kerr said, via ESPN. “Just knowing we got to play [Saturday] and on a five game trip, guaranteeing us at least three wins, it makes this a great trip and now [Saturday] is a little more of a free swing and we’ll see what happens.”

Kerr had faced some scrutiny for Curry’s heavy workload throughout the early stretch of the season. Earlier this month, Marcus Thompson of The Athletic criticized the Warriors coach for missing what seemed like an obvious opportunity to give Curry some rest on the back end of another back-to-back slate of games.

“The Warriors missed an opportunity to rest Steph Curry vs. Spurs and the fatigue was obvious,” Thompson wrote after the Warriors lost to the San Antonio Spurs. “He’s played 22 of 23 games, which is on pace to play about 78. But he’s 33, always working again complex defenses and physicality. And he hasn’t played 70 games in a season since 2016-17.”

As the Warriors return to the Bay Area following Saturday’s game against the Raptors, they are preparing for another big return. After two years away from the team rehabbing two major injuries, Klay Thompson is expected to play again sometime within the next few weeks.

READ NEXT: Steph Curry Gets Honest About His Long-Term Future With the Warriors