As they reach the end of a successful road trip that has included three wins in the last four games, the Golden State Warriors are giving Steph Curry and other veterans an early ticket home.

The Warriors have reportedly decided to give Curry and several other players the night off against the Toronto Raptors, allowing them to get a break and avoid the complications of traveling north of the border. Golden State is nearly ready to return home after a trip that included a historic night for Curry, and the team is preparing for a big return in the coming weeks.

Warriors Send Curry Home Early

As Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported, the Warriors will be without six veteran players as they travel to Toronto to close out their five-game road trip. Curry is getting the night off after playing in all four contests, including back-to-back games against the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks. In the second of those games, Curry passed Ray Allen for the all-time lead in career three-pointers.

We asked fans to submit their angle of Stephen Curry's HISTORIC moment at MSG Tuesday… and they showed out! Steph and the @warriors visit the Celtics TONIGHT at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ZhxTFuNpm0 — NBA (@NBA) December 17, 2021

As Slater reported, the Warriors are also giving a break to four ailing players — Andrew Wiggins, who is dealing with soreness in his left knee; Andre Iguodala, who is managing an injured right knee that forced him to miss several games; Draymond Green, who has tightness in his right hip; Otto Porter, who is managing a hurting left foot; and Jordan Poole, who is in the league’s health and safety protocols.

As Slater reported, the players are not just getting the night off, but an early trip back home. Instead of staying on the bench with teammates, as they have typically done on a rest night, the players are traveling back to San Francisco to avoid the health and safety protocol needed to enter Canada.

“They aren’t flying to Toronto tonight, instead heading back to the Bay Area for an extra off-day, avoiding the logistics that is entering/leaving Canada with COVID protocols in place,” Slater reported.

Kerr Explains Decision