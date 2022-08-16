Shaun Livingston knows a lot about what James Wiseman is going through.
Livingston, who won three titles with the Golden State Warriors and now serves as the team’s director of player affairs and engagement, also knew the frustration of dealing a devastating early career injury. Livingston suffered a horrific injury in 2007 that nearly ended his career and cause him to miss more than a full season. Wiseman has gone through a similar ordeal, missing the end of his rookie season with the Warriors and all of the next season.
Livingston is now using his experience to help Wiseman through the final stages of his rehab, as he prepares to take the court for the Warriors again next season.
Livingston Understands Wiseman’s Ordeal
In February 2007, Livingston was nearing the end of his third season with the Los Angeles Clippers and playing against the Charlotte Bobcats when he made a steal near halfcourt and went down for a layup. When he came down, Livingston’s knee bent awkwardly to the side, leaving him with a torn ACL, PCL, and meniscus as well as a dislocated left knee cap and broken left leg.
As NBC Sports Bay Area noted, the injury was so difficult to watch that ESPN put a warning on highlights. Livingston missed all of that season and the following one, but eventually returned and became a key part of the Warriors’ title teams.
Though Wiseman’s torn meniscus may not have been as traumatic, he still missed the same amount of time as Livington. The former Warriors player said he understands how tough it is for Wiseman to be away from the game for so long.
“It’s kind of like a members club — not one that you’re necessarily dying to be in,” Livington told Madeline Kenney of the Mercury News. “But it’s part of the game. Injuries are part of the game, setbacks are part of life.”
Wiseman is back to full health now, but Livington said he still needs to recover the “flow state,” when he learns to trust his body again within the speed and rhythm of real games.
Wiseman Eager to Get Back
The 21-year-old Wiseman has a lot to prove. He was still adjusting to the NBA when he suffered the initial injury in April 2021, showing flashes of strong play but sometimes struggling to fit into the Warriors’ offensive scheme.
While the Warriors chose to shut down Wiseman late last season rather than pushing for a return in the playoffs, he was able to compete in Summer League and showed more flashes of potential.
Wiseman said his extended absence from the team has made him more motivated to succeed.
“It actually lit some more fire inside of me,” Wiseman told the Mercury News. “It actually made [my love for the game] better in a good way because I missed the game so much so it just made my ambition grow, or get stronger.”
The Warriors are expected to take a careful approach to Wiseman’s return. A league executive told Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney that while Wiseman wants to be more heavily involved in the offense and stretch his shooting range beyond the 3-point line, the Warriors are keeping his assignments more simple.
“They do not need him to do that, though, and that was one of the struggles they had, was just getting him to succeed in his role and understand, he can build out from there,” the executive said.
