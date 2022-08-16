Livingston Understands Wiseman’s Ordeal

In February 2007, Livingston was nearing the end of his third season with the Los Angeles Clippers and playing against the Charlotte Bobcats when he made a steal near halfcourt and went down for a layup. When he came down, Livingston’s knee bent awkwardly to the side, leaving him with a torn ACL, PCL, and meniscus as well as a dislocated left knee cap and broken left leg.

As NBC Sports Bay Area noted, the injury was so difficult to watch that ESPN put a warning on highlights. Livingston missed all of that season and the following one, but eventually returned and became a key part of the Warriors’ title teams.

Though Wiseman’s torn meniscus may not have been as traumatic, he still missed the same amount of time as Livington. The former Warriors player said he understands how tough it is for Wiseman to be away from the game for so long.

“It’s kind of like a members club — not one that you’re necessarily dying to be in,” Livington told Madeline Kenney of the Mercury News. “But it’s part of the game. Injuries are part of the game, setbacks are part of life.”

Wiseman is back to full health now, but Livington said he still needs to recover the “flow state,” when he learns to trust his body again within the speed and rhythm of real games.

Wiseman Eager to Get Back

The 21-year-old Wiseman has a lot to prove. He was still adjusting to the NBA when he suffered the initial injury in April 2021, showing flashes of strong play but sometimes struggling to fit into the Warriors’ offensive scheme.

While the Warriors chose to shut down Wiseman late last season rather than pushing for a return in the playoffs, he was able to compete in Summer League and showed more flashes of potential.

Mac McClung dropping showtime dimes to James Wiseman 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/oBZIwuR5V5 — NBA (@NBA) July 18, 2022

Wiseman said his extended absence from the team has made him more motivated to succeed.

“It actually lit some more fire inside of me,” Wiseman told the Mercury News. “It actually made [my love for the game] better in a good way because I missed the game so much so it just made my ambition grow, or get stronger.”

The Warriors are expected to take a careful approach to Wiseman’s return. A league executive told Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney that while Wiseman wants to be more heavily involved in the offense and stretch his shooting range beyond the 3-point line, the Warriors are keeping his assignments more simple.

Quick glimpse from Utah — James Wiseman getting in some 3-on-3 contact work. This is a very notable step in his rehab process. pic.twitter.com/LEACIo7JLQ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 8, 2022

“They do not need him to do that, though, and that was one of the struggles they had, was just getting him to succeed in his role and understand, he can build out from there,” the executive said.

