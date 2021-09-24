Warriors Sign Former Knicks All-Rookie to Training Camp Deal: Report

As NBA training camp approaches, the Golden State Warriors made a flurry of roster moves on Friday.

It was reported last weekend that, along with Darren Collison, Ryan Arcidiacono, Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley and Quinn Cook among others, the Dubs were working out yet another guard in Langston Galloway.

Now, both Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic have confirmed that Golden State has signed Galloway to a training camp deal.

The Golden State Warriors are signing free agent guard Langston Galloway to a training camp deal

Galloway had been a free agent this offseason after spending the 2020-2021 campaign with the Western Conference-champion Phoenix Suns. Galloway appeared in 40 games off the bench with the Suns, averaging 4.8 points in 11.0 minutes per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field.

In his limited chances, Galloway was even deadlier on his three-point attempts, making 36 of his 85 attempts (42.4%) and nearly perfect at the free throw line, converting 22 of his 23 tries (95.7%).

The 29-year-old combo guard went undrafted in 2014, but signed with the New York Knicks in the offseason and made his NBA debut in January 2015. Galloway played in 45 games – starting 41 of them – that year with the Knicks and averaged what are still career-highs in points (11.8), rebounds (4.2), assists (3.3) and steals per contest (1.2), as well as minutes per game (32.4).

Galloway’s rookie season, which coincided with year one of the Phil Jackson/Derek Fisher era – a 17-65 campaign – the former St. Joseph’s standout ranked in the top-five on the squad in scoring, assists, steals and minutes played. Galloway was named to the All-Rookie second team along with Bojan Bogdanovic, Zach LaVine, Jusuf Nurkic and Marcus Smart.

Could Galloway Contend for 15th Roster Spot?

Galloway played in all 82 games for the Knicks during his sophomore season, but with newcomer Arron Afflalo and point guard Jose Calderon getting the bulk of the starts in the backcourt, the second-year pro started just seven contests. Galloway signed with the New Orleans Pelicans during the summer of 2016, but a few days before the 2017 trade deadline, was moved to Sacramento Kings in a blockbuster deal that involved Tyreke Evans, Buddy Hield, and DeMarcus Cousins among other names.

After appearing in 19 games with the Kings in 2017, Galloway signed with the Detroit Pistons, where he would spend the next three seasons before joining the Suns.

The Galloway signing has prompted some speculation as to whether he’ll be the guy to lock down the Warriors’ 15th and final roster spot. Just hours following the announcement of the Galloway news though, Charania also reported that the Warriors had signed Bradley.

Free agent Avery Bradley has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors

Gary Payton II is an in-house candidate for the last roster spot as well.

When head coach Steve Kerr talked with Tim Kawakami of The Athletic on Thursday though, he said that the team may have other plans.

“The way we’re looking at it is that it’s up in the air,” Kerr said. “We may or may not use it, but that’s what training camp is for. You get a really good look at some guys, there are some really interesting names, people who are really proven players in the league. You get a chance to get a good look at those guys and some young guys who are trying to make it in the league.”

Training camp is slated to begin on September 28.

Dubs Also Bringing in Jordan Bell as Non-Roster Invitee

Friday was an enormously busy day for Kerr and company, as on top of the Bradley and Galloway signings, the Dubs are also bringing big man Jordan Bell into the mix.

The Warriors are bringing forward Jordan Bell to training camp as a non-roster invitee, a source told @TheUndefeated @espn. Bell previously played for Golden State from 2017-19 and last season. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 24, 2021

Like Payton II, Bell is a guy who’s familiar with the Bay Area. The 26-year-old was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2017, but immediately traded to Golden State and played 57 games as a rookie and 68 more across the 2018-2019 season.

Bell helped the club win the 2018 NBA title and make it to the 2019 NBA Finals, averaging 2.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 8.7 minutes across 32 playoff games.

“The big man has been part of workouts throughout the summer with the Warriors, and potentially could provide some depth in the frontcourt if he ends up being signed,” NBC Sports Bay Area contributor Alex Didion wrote. “Kevon Looney and James Wiseman represent the only current options on the roster at center, although the Warriors likely will play a significant amount of small ball with Draymond Green at the five given the success of that last season.”

