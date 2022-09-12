Warriors’ Curry Says W.H. Turned Down His Help With Brittney Griner

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry said he wanted to help in whatever way he could to push for Brittney Griner’s release, but the White House denied the assist.

Curry spoke out this week about his political advocacy, saying in an interview with Rolling Stone that he reached out to the Biden administration to offer his help in pressing Russia to release the Phoenix Mercury star. But Curry says the White House wasn’t very interested in his help — and even encouraged him to keep quiet on the issue.

Curry Wanted to Speak Out on Griner

Griner was detained by Russian authorities in February after being caught with cannabis oil cartridges at a Moscow airport. While she was behind bars awaiting trial, Curry said he reached out to contacts in the Biden White House to offer his help in pressing for her release. Griner later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

At the time that Curry first reached out, the White House was working behind the scenes with Russian authorities and didn’t want much public pressure. So Curry said the White House told him to keep quiet.

“They were telling us, ‘Don’t say anything,'” Curry said.

Griner’s detention was not made public until March 5, and gradually the pressure grew for her release. The White House would label her imprisonment a wrongful detention, and many athletes began to speak out. Curry was among them, advocating for her release in an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

“It’s an unfortunate situation, it’s a tragedy,” Curry said, adding, “She needs to be home.”

Steph Curry on Brittney Griner’s detention: “It’s an unfortunate situation, it’s a tragedy. … She needs to be home.” pic.twitter.com/3TWz4QZLu1 — ESPN (@espn) June 7, 2022

NBA, WNBA Push for Griner’s Release

Many others have now joined Curry in pushing for Griner to be released. After her conviction and sentencing this summer, the NBA and WNBA issued a joint statement calling it “unjustified.”

“Today’s verdict and sentencing is unjustified and unfortunate, but not unexpected and Brittney Griner remains wrongly detained,” Commissioners Cathy Engelbert and Adam Silver said in the statement, via SI.com. “The WNBA and NBA’s commitment to her safe return has not wavered and it is our hope that we are near the end of this process of finally bringing BG home to the United States.”

But even as the White House has continued to work on her release, officials have reportedly pushed back on the help offered by another former NBA star. Former Chicago Bulls star and Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman said in August that he had gotten authorization to travel to Russia to push for her release.