Warriors Provide Crucial Steph Curry Injury Update Ahead of Playoff Push

The Golden State Warriors have had a rough season, despite bringing home their fourth NBA Championship in eight years at the end of last year. They’ve hovered around the .500 mark all year long, putting them in danger of falling into the Play-In Tournament.

To make matters worse, Stephen Curry recently suffered a leg injury that sidelined him for multiple weeks. If the Warriors want to make a serious push for another title, they’ll need Curry back. Luckily for Golden State fans, GM Bob Myers provided a positive update during a recent chat with Steiny & Guru of 95.7 The Game.

“I’m here at the facility, [Curry] is here rehabbing…,” Myers said. “Steph is so uniquely disciplined and motivated without anyone telling him. His level of discpline to return, is his own. He wants it. He wants to be back. He will return as soon as possible.”

With just 24 games remaining in the season, Golden State’s play immediately after the All-Star break will likely determine the ultimate course of their season.

Getting Curry back in action would be a game-changer for the Warriors. Jordan Poole has been filling in for him as the primary option on the offensive end of the floor, but nothing can replace the greatness that Curry brings to the table.

Myers’ news comes just a few days after Curry provided a fairly bleak update of his own, so it’s nice to see that there has been some progress being made.

“It’s all dictated around how this heals,” Curry told The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “This is different than the shoulder where it’s pretty predictable where I’ll be, and we get to a point where I can play and then I reinjure it or put myself in jeopardy out there on the floor. This one’s different because ligaments can heal on all different types of timelines. So there’s a window for each checkpoint. After the All-Star break I want to hopefully get back on the court. Depending on how things go from there I can start to key in on a specific day to get back.”

Stephen Curry Discusses James Wiseman Trade

Despite being on the sidelines, Curry still made some time to discuss Golden State’s trade deadline decisions. He discussed the trade that shipped James Wiseman out to the Detroit Pistons, noting that Wiseman will now have more chances to play consistent minutes.

“We all love James, like that’s the biggest thing,” Curry said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “It’s a guy you root for, it’s a guy that you know will be able to figure it out, it’s a guy that approaches each part of his job the right way, has a great attitude considering everything he’s been through and the expectations around him and the conversations around him. A lot of confidence that he’ll be around this league a long time. I don’t know what his ceiling is, it’s a guy I want to see figure it out and have an opportunity.”

Steve Kerr Defends Warriors Trade Deadline

Meanwhile, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also had some thoughts on the Wiseman trade, explaining that Wiseman simply wasn’t able to get regular minutes in Golden State’s title-contending rotation.

“It basically just came down to his inexperience, that’s all, where we are organizationally, trying to win a championship,” Kerr said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “And I know you’ve heard me say that before, but that’s the answer. You’re talking about a guy who just has very little basketball experience with the three games in college, and then the number of injuries he’s had over three years. If I’m not mistaken, he’s played maybe 60, 70 games, something like that.”