Warriors’ Steph Curry Trolls Refs, Takes Intentional Tech [WATCH]

Steph Curry wasn’t happy about a technical foul that referees called on Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green late in Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, and took an intentional “T” of his own to prove a point.

With just over a minute remaining in Golden State’s 137-114 win over the Wolves, referees whistled Green for a technical foul for stepping on the court as he celebrated teammate Jordan Poole’s layup. Green wasn’t happy with the call, and seconds later Curry pressed the refs into giving him a technical as well to show that he had his teammate’s back.

Draymond was whistled for a technical foul for celebrating on the court … 😐

Curry, Green in Bizarre Sequence to End Game

Shortly after Green was assessed a technical foul for his celebration, Curry stepped onto the court to celebrate a three-pointer from teammate Donte DiVincenzo — an act that appeared to be intentional. He was whistled for a technical foul as well.

Steph trying to prove a point to the refs? 😅

After the game, Green said referees called him over the line, even though he contended that it had no effect on the play.

“They told me I was at the lane line,” Green said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I thought I was standing in the corner, so I don’t know. Sucks though. It’s the NBA man. Your teammates make a good move. I didn’t affect the play, like, there’s no one near me. Sucks. And the fact that that’s going to count, come on.

“It’s ridiculous. But whatever. It is what it is.”

The Warriors may actually be part of the reason for the league’s increased scrutiny on bench behavior this season. In last season’s playoffs, the Dallas Mavericks came under fire for some of their conduct on the bench, and were even hit with a $100,000 fine for violating “league rules regarding team bench decorum” against the Warriors. As ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported, the league pointed to a series of incidents in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Warriors.

The league issued a message noting that several Mavericks players and a member of the coaching staff “stood for an extended period in the Mavericks’ team bench area, stood away from the team bench, and were on or encroaching upon the playing court during game action.” The league has since paid closer attention to bench conduct.

Warriors Score Big Win

While the end-of-game sequence may have attracted some viral attention, the game itself was one of the most important of the season as the Warriors climbed over .500 for the first time since October. Curry had one of his best all-around games of the season, scoring 25 points to go with 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Green had a big game as well, scoring his first double-double of the season with 19 points and 11 assists. After the game, he earned some praise from head coach Steve Kerr.

“I’ve said for years Draymond is kind of the heartbeat of our team,” Kerr said, via a report from Dave Campbell of The Associated Press.

After starting the season 3-7, the Warriors have now won eight of their last 11 games to reach 11-10.