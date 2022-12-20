Warriors’ Steph Curry Raises Eyebrows By Meeting Kevin Durant in NYC

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry got the chance to catch up with a former teammate over the weekend, and caused a bit of a stir while doing it.

The New York Post’s Page Six reported that Curry traveled to New York City to attend a dinner party put on by former Warriors star Kevin Durant. The meeting came a few months after Curry had publicly flirted with the idea of Durant returning to the Warriors. Though the former league MVP has since rescinded his trade request and returned to the Brooklyn Nets, some insiders are still floating the possibility of a reunion.

Curry Attends Durant’s Dinner Party

As the report noted, Durant and longtime business partner Rich Kleiman held a “star-studded dinner party” at the swanky New York eatery The Nines. A source said the event gave the former Warriors teammates a chance to catch up.

“Both Kevin and Steph embraced and got to chat and catch up,” the source told the New York Post. “They were very happy seeing each other and had some quiet alone time too.”

There were some other New York sports figures in attendance, including former New York Giants Justin Tuck and Victor Cruz.

STEPH CURRY AND KEVIN DURANT IN NYC LAST NIGHT 🔥🔥🔥 (h/t @warriorsworld) pic.twitter.com/6nbWquYl7f — Guru (@DrGuru_) December 20, 2022

A few months ago, the meeting would have stirred some major rumors connecting Durant to the Warriors. In an interview with Matt Sullivan of Rolling Stone published on September 11, Curry said he definitely would have been in favor of Durant heading back to the Warriors if the opportunity arose.

“There was a conversation internally amongst us about ‘If he was available, would you?’ Every team has those conversations, and obviously in our situation, they’re gonna call me and ask me, ‘How do you feel about it?’ I was never hesitant,” Curry said. “The idea of playing with KD and knowing who he is as a person, from our history in those three years, I think KD’s a really good dude.”

Some believe the idea of a Durant trade to the Warriors could still be alive. In an appearance on ESPN’s First Take on November 17, commentator Stephen A. Smith speculated that the Warriors could ship some of their young prospects to the Nets to bring Durant and make the most Curry’s remaining peak years.

“Now if you have changed and you no longer believe in some of those young guys … go ahead and make the trade for Kevin Durant,” Smith said. “You can not waste Steph Curry playing like this. You can’t take this for granted.”

Durant Back on Track in Brooklyn

The Nets appeared to be mired in dysfunction back when Durant first requested a trade over the summer, with the talent-packed roster finishing in seventh place in the Eastern Conference and being swept out of the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

KEVIN DURANT 26 POINT QUARTER 🚨pic.twitter.com/DteGPpBhXi — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) December 19, 2022

Durant ultimately decided to stick with the Nets, and the team recovered from a 1-5 start to this season by winning 18 out of the next 25 games. The 19-12 Nets are now in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, and Durant is in the thick of MVP contention.