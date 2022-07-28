Warriors’ Steph Curry Raises Eyebrows With $2.1M Purchase

Steph Curry just bought a new place that’s close to 2,500 miles from where the Golden State Warriors make their home in the Bay Area.

The Warriors guard and wife Ayesha just purchased a $2.1 million in Winter Park, Florida, close to where the Orlando Magic play. As the Charlotte Observer reported, the spacious home is tucked in a residential neighborhood and filled with amenities, though it’s not clear what attracted to couple to move across the country.

Curry’s Spacious New Place

As the report noted, the new home has 4,242 square feet and plenty of amenities for the family of five. The pair already own a much larger mansion near the Bay Area, a $31 million mansion in San Mateo County, but the new home in Florida is still pretty spacious, the Charlotte Observer noted.

“The home on Edwin Boulevard includes four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and a kitchen with a six-burner gas range, two ovens and a built-in espresso machine, according to Zillow. The two-story, single-family home also has crown molding, solid wood cabinets, two wet bars, stone counters, tray ceilings, vinyl fencing, a gas fireplace and a walk-in closets, Zillow said.”

Some saw the purchase as curious, as the Currys do not have any known ties to the area. The Orlando Business Journal noted that the region has become a popular spot for athletes, and that housing prices have more than doubled since 2015, the last time the home had been purchased. Curry paid close to double the $1.06 million paid at last selling. The report noted that the price Curry paid was still below what may have been expected given the real estate growth in the region.

MVP Steph Curry has celebrated his fourth NBA championship win by buying a Florida home. For more photos and info: https://t.co/TLaP6jqPYV pic.twitter.com/K5owZL8ZB3 — Dirt (@DirtDotCom) July 22, 2022