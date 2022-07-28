Warriors’ Steph Curry Raises Eyebrows With $2.1M Purchase

Warriors’ Steph Curry Raises Eyebrows With $2.1M Purchase

Steph Curry

Getty Steph Curry celebrates a Golden State Warriors title with his daughters.

Steph Curry just bought a new place that’s close to 2,500 miles from where the Golden State Warriors make their home in the Bay Area.

The Warriors guard and wife Ayesha just purchased a $2.1 million in Winter Park, Florida, close to where the Orlando Magic play. As the Charlotte Observer reported, the spacious home is tucked in a residential neighborhood and filled with amenities, though it’s not clear what attracted to couple to move across the country.

Curry’s Spacious New Place

As the report noted, the new home has 4,242 square feet and plenty of amenities for the family of five. The pair already own a much larger mansion near the Bay Area, a $31 million mansion in San Mateo County, but the new home in Florida is still pretty spacious, the Charlotte Observer noted.

“The home on Edwin Boulevard includes four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and a kitchen with a six-burner gas range, two ovens and a built-in espresso machine, according to Zillow. The two-story, single-family home also has crown molding, solid wood cabinets, two wet bars, stone counters, tray ceilings, vinyl fencing, a gas fireplace and a walk-in closets, Zillow said.”

Some saw the purchase as curious, as the Currys do not have any known ties to the area. The Orlando Business Journal noted that the region has become a popular spot for athletes, and that housing prices have more than doubled since 2015, the last time the home had been purchased. Curry paid close to double the $1.06 million paid at last selling. The report noted that the price Curry paid was still below what may have been expected given the real estate growth in the region.

Curry Still Tied to the Bay Area

As SFGate.com’s Zach Zafran noted, it’s not clear what prompted Curry to buy a place in central Florida, but his ties to the Bay Area don’t appear to be fraying. He signed a contract extension last summer that keeps him with the Warriors through 2026, and Curry has made it clear he wants to end his career in Golden State and would see it as a career accomplishment to play his entire career with the same team.

“That’s a huge goal for sure,” Curry said in 2020, during contract talks. “It’s an elite club of guys that you look at that have played with the same organization and been successful and achieved greatness in that respect. So that would be an awesome accomplishment. Something that I’ve obviously spoken publicly about and am very committed to. But that also goes with there’s a lot more to be accomplished on the court, and again I can’t fast forward to what the end is going to be and not enjoy the moment, enjoy the challenges we have in front of us and what I have left to accomplish as a player so we’ll see what happens.”

Steph and Ayesha Curry have other strong ties to the Bay Area, including their Eat. Learn. Play. foundation that works with underprivileged families in the area. The couple celebrated the third anniversary of the foundation’s close to 1,000 children to watch an Oakland Athletics game.

