Warriors’ Steph Curry Receives Huge Compliment From Lakers’ LeBron James

Just over two months ahead of their marquee opening night matchup, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors found out their overall player rating for the upcoming video game NBA2K22.

The duo will start the season in a four-way tie for the top spot amongst all NBA players in the game with 96 ratings and “King James” has already taken issue with the decision. LBJ and Steph sit atop the leaderboard with Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo and James was quick to make his opinion known.

Nah! Should be 99! 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 18, 2021

While it’s hard to argue with any of the top-four being rated a 99, at least 2K got it right with who was at the top.

Who Else Made the Top-10 in NBA2K22’s Overall Rankings?

Following the LeBron/Steph/KD/Giannis quartet of 96s, 2K also released the rest of the top 10 on Wednesday and there is little to no separation in the group in terms of where they ranked, and there are no real surprises. Tied for second-best are Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers, reigning MVP Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tied for third at 94 overall are Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, James Harden of the Nets and Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Top 10 Players in 2K22 ⭐ Agree? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/BEfMn7xkBk — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 18, 2021

When it comes to the top three-point shooters in the game, there was no debate over who reigned supreme. Curry is a 99 rating for three-point shooting, followed by fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson – despite being out the last two seasons – at a 95. Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris, Steph’s kid brother Seth of the 76ers and Miami Heat up-and-comer Duncan Robinson were all tied for third with 90s.

The Top 3PT shooters in 2K22 🔋 Agree or nah? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/2OSCH6lD2c — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 18, 2021

NBA2K22 is set to be released on September 10.

NBA Executives, Scouts Give Dubs 2 Votes for Making Finals

Even as training camp is still over one month away and more moves could be made this summer, the results of the annual offseason survey of NBA executives and scouts were recently released. They breakdown the vote totals for categories like best player – Giannis and KD each received five tallies – and best, worst and most surprising move(s) of the offseason among others.

The 10 voters were also asked to make a prediction for each conference winner next season, as well as a title victor. In the Eastern Conference, unsurprisingly, the Nets dominated the tally, grabbing seven votes, while the defending-champion Bucks scored two votes and the re-tooled Heat recorded one vote.

The Western Conference results were closer, but the Lakers still garnered half of the votes. The Dubs and Jazz shared second place with two votes apiece and the Nuggets received one vote.

“I think Golden State has enough talent, and enough assets, to make a run,” a West executive said.

As far as who would take home next year’s Larry O’Brien championship trophy, the Nets were chosen six times, the Lakers twice, the Bucks once and the Heat once.

