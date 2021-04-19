Warriors Steph Curry Reveals His Top Defenders

Golden State Warriors All-Star Steph Curry is one of the hardest players to defend in all of basketball. His insane handles and ability to shoot from almost anywhere on the court have made Curry one of the most skilled shooters in the league, which is hard to combat. Despite Curry’s impressive ball-handling ability, there are several players that have given the superstar a hard time guarding him heavily. In a recent interview, Curry revealed his quite shocking choice of who guards him the best.

Curry’s Top Defender According to Him

In an episode of NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dubs Talk Podcast, Curry discussed his social media habits and who defends him the best of any player he’s ever faced off against.

“…Seth Curry is the one that frustrates me the most… In the playoffs, when he was in Portland, he literally had like four steals on me,” Curry recalls. “He disarmed me a little bit, but he was literally everywhere and I couldn’t figure it out.”

Curry’s choice of who guards him the best is quite understandable because who knows you better than your brother, right? This just goes to show that no matter how much film any player could study of the star guard, it can’t beat the actual knowledge of growing up with him.

This is an interesting take because Seth Curry isn’t exactly known for his dominant defense, but he does happen to have the upper hand when facing off against his brother. Seth Curry does have a more advanced knowledge of his brother’s moves which is why it is difficult for his brother.

Curry Names Other Defenders

Although Curry admits that his brother is probably his hardest defender, in this same interview, Curry continues to name other players who have also made his career a little hard and are also known for their elite performance as defenders.

Yes, and no. Jrue Holiday, Avery Bradley, Tony Allen when he was in the league. There are guys that have a knack for being in the right place in the right time, being physical, studying your game, and knowing your moves. Never in my mind are you scared that they’re going to stop you. But at the same time, you gotta go harder that particular night or play a little smarter. Maybe like Pat Bev and the antics, you’ve gotta deal with that. But I think those guys exist and they get paid to defend the best guys in the league.

Steph Curry is putting up an MVP-like performance so far this season, putting up incredible numbers in his most recent games. Curry has continued to stay pretty consistent this season despite some injuries. Curry is currently averaging 31 points which is a career-high while managing to torch nearly every defender who tries to guard him.

The list of defenders who have proven to hold down Curry isn’t very long, however, Curry’s list of defenders who have made it hard for him seems justifiable. Although Curry does name quite a few players, we all know that it is still hard to stop Curry once he is on fire.

