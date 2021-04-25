Warriors Steph Curry Reveals Jealousy of LeBron James

Despite them being two of the greatest players in the NBA today, Steph Curry and LeBron James have always had this underlying narrative that won’t seem to go away no matter how much respect they have for each other. For four straight years in the NBA Finals, Curry and James faced off against each other, Curry taking three and James coming out with one. Although the two may have this personal rivalry that goes back to their runs in the NBA Finals from 2015-2018, it doesn’t mean that they don’t admire each other. In a recent interview, the Golden State Warriors star reveals that he actually was jealous of LeBron James early in his career.

Curry Admits Jealousy of LeBron

Curry’s name has re-emerged as an MVP candidate frontrunner for this season. Whether it’s his outstanding shooting ability that has made history or the way that he has transformed the game offensively, his legacy has reached a height that very few players in the league have reached. Although it seems as if Curry has become the standout, he himself admitted that there was a period in his career that he wished he was much like LeBron James

In a recent interview on The Rex Chapman Show, Curry revealed that in the early stages of his career, he felt envy towards the Lakers star. Since then, Curry described how he was able to accept those shortcomings in comparison to LeBron and use them as fuel to create his own identity as a player.

The biggest piece of advice for any young kid that’s playing the game is to be comfortable with who you are as a basketball player. I had some temptations of like, ‘I wish I could dunk! I wish I could just drive down the lane.’ You always get fascinated by what you can’t do. The bigger point is like I’ll see LeBron and I wish I could do some of the stuff he can do physically and you kinda get wrapped up in and distracted by that. At the end of the day, I am my own type of basketball player. I’ve got to do what I can to be successful. So I guess that’s the message.

This is a very modest statement coming from the sharpshooting Warrior, which is a great piece of advice as well. Even one of the greatest shooters of all time has some things that he feels he needs to improve as well, especially during the beginning of his career.

Shaping His Own Identity

Although Curry may not have the same body type as James, nor is he able to dunk or make the same drives as him, Curry has created his own way of basketball that James cannot replicate. Curry makes his style of play look effortless, but even the once unanimous MVP can still be amazed by an All-Time great like LeBron James.

At just 6’3, Curry has paved the way for shooters in the league. The Golden State Warrior has shaped the way of ball-handling and making shots despite the circumstances. After continuing to make history in shooting by passing legends like Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant, Curry could very well become the NBA’s All-Time leader for three-pointers, creating the argument that he might be the greatest shooter to step foot on the court.

To add to making history, Curry also has three NBA championships, won against LeBron James by the way, and two consecutive regular-season MVPs. This is just proof that by creating your own identity you can still accomplish as much as the greats, even by going up against one of them. Although Curry and LeBron are both skilled players in their own way, it is clear that even Curry may have some talents that LeBron wished he had as well.

