Warriors’ Steph Curry Shares Honest Opinion of Play-In Tournament

As if this year wasn’t already a little different for the NBA having a quick turnaround for the season due to COVID-19, the playoffs are going to be a little different this year as well. Instead of the top teams making the playoffs, not only will those teams make the playoffs but also lower-ranked teams will be able to play for an opportunity to make the postseason by a play-in tournament. In a recent interview, Golden State Warriors All-Star Steph Curry shares his opinion of the play-in tournament.

Curry Doesn’t See An Issue With the Play-In Tournament

If you didn’t know, the league changed the format of the 2020-21 NBA season in order to combat the shortened year due to COVID-19. Instead of the usual 82 game schedule, the league responded to the impact from the Orlando bubble from last year’s season and condensed this year’s season to only 72 games. This year, the 7th seed through 10th seeded teams will face off against each other in a play-in tournament and the top two teams from that will earn a spot in the playoffs.

This new structure of the playoffs has not been received well by players including Warriors Draymond Green and Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. Green stated that playing in order to be in a play-in tournament didn’t motivate him while Doncic doesn’t understand its significance, specifically for the teams who are in the 7th and 8th seed because they would normally automatically be in the playoffs.

Opposite of Green and Doncic, Curry believes that this playoff tournament could be beneficial to the league most likely because the Warriors are currently sitting at the 9th seed in the Western Conference.

“I like the opportunity that’s in front of us…We have an opportunity to make this season mean something down the stretch because of the play-in. The opportunity of peaking at the right time,” Curry said in an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols.

Why Curry Might Not See An Issue

The Warriors were not expected to be a playoff-contending team after the news of All-Star Klay Thompson’s Achillies injury which has him out for the entirety of the season. However, Curry has almost carried his team to playoff contention by himself. The Warriors have been disappointing offensively and have suffered numerous blowout losses during the season due to inconsistencies.

The Warriors are only a half of a game ahead of the San Antonio Spurs and are only half of a game behind the Memphis Grizzlies. Now, it would be extremely tough for the Warriors to grab that No. 6 spot in order to avoid the play-in tournament. If the Warriors were maybe at the No. 7 or No. 8 seed Curry’s opinion on the tournament might be a little different. However, it does make sense that Curry would not want their season to be all for nothing.

