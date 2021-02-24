Warriors’ Steph Curry Sounds Off on Knicks Fans

After a win against the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors’ star Steph Curry admitted that he enjoyed playing in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. It was a special night at MSG as fans were allowed to attend the game for the first time this season. With fans in attendance, it gave the All-Star extra motivation to come out with the win in a road game.

Curry’s Message to Knicks Fans

After the Warriors’ 114-106 win over the Knicks, in his postgame interview, Curry stated that it was “awesome” to have fans there taunting them only to silence them after the Knicks were defeated.

“There were some fans heckling, which was awesome. And me and Draymond were talking about, there’s no better feeling… I don’t care if it’s 19,000 or 2,500 or whatever it is – you love silencing a road crowd.”

It’s not surprising that Curry and the Warriors were able to quiet the Knicks fans with his performance. He almost spoiled a great night for the Knicks as their star forward Julius Randle was named an All-Star for the first time of his career. Fans at MSG were even chanting “MVP” towards Randle as they celebrated his accomplishment amidst the team’s disappointing defeat. However, to make it worse, Randle was later ejected from the game after receiving two technical fouls.

Curry ended up dropping 37 points in his return after missing the Warriors’ last game against the Charlotte Hornets because he did not feel well. He added to this with six rebounds and six assists.

Warriors Spoil the Knicks’ Night

Down the stretch, the game was even tied at 97 until the Warriors pulled away one last time in order to secure the win. Derrick Rose even reintroduced himself to fans in their return to MSG.

Aside from the heckling fans, Curry is counting every win as the halfway mark of the season approaches. The battle for the Western Conference playoff spot is only getting more difficult as teams T up for the latter part of the season. The Warriors now sit at 17-15 for the season which puts them as the eighth seed in the West, which is only one game ahead of the Dallas Mavericks.

It appeared that Curry spoiled the Knicks and Julius Randle’s night to the tune of 37 points as Golden State earned their first win in their four-game road trip. Hopefully, the Warriors will secure the last game as they face off against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

